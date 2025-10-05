Sara Reveals Brother Ibrahim Told Her 'Sister I Love You' As They Walked The Ramp Together

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) One of the most adored sibling duos in Bollywood, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan walked the ramp together for the first time in matching outfits.

However, what made the experience extremely special for Sara was that as they were on the ramp, Ibrahim told her "sister i love you".

The 'Kedarnath' actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video from the event. As she turned the showstopper for designer Abhinav Mishra, Sara was a sight for the sore eyes in a royal lehenga with rusty orange tones, embellished with hand embroidery with mirror, sequins, zari, and resham work.

Brother Ibrahim accompanied her in a matching sherwani made from earthy gold katan silk, with intricate mirror work, along with resham, and zari embroidery.

Putting her experience into words, the 'Atrangi Re' actress penned on the photo-sharing app, "A night to remember with @iak (Beating heart emoji)

Especially when he said sister, i love you on the ramp (Evil eye and love heart emoji) (sic)".

"What else could make walking for @abhinavmishra_ once again even more special (Red heart emoji) Wearing this exquisite rusty orange ensemble, handcrafted with Abhinav's signature mirror work, felt like stepping into a magical world of art, craft, and celebration. So happy to be a part of The Shrine - a night filled with beauty, light, and love," the post further read.

Recently, Sara and Ibrahim attended the wedding of one of Sara's close friends in Spain. The sibling duo was further accompanied by their mother, Amrita Singh, during the family getaway.

The 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actress posted a string of photos from the wedding festivities on social media. While Sara looked graceful in both ethnic and Western attire, Ibrahim twinned with her big sister on more than one occasion.

Sara wrote in the caption, "La vida es un momento (Life is a moment) (love hands and evil eye emoji) 🇪🇸. (sic)"

"P.S sorry mommy if we were a Spain in the neck (Duck emoji)," she added hilariously.