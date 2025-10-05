Oman Shell Launches Fifth Batch Of Nawafidh Program For 2025/2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– Oman Shell launched the fifth edition of its Nawafidh Program at the Outward-Bound Oman (OBO) training center in Al Khoudh, welcoming a new batch of Omani graduates into one of the company's flagship youth development initiatives. The event included opening remarks from programme partners, orientation activities and an introduction to the journey that lies ahead.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Ahnaf Al Zubaidi, Social Investment and Community Relationship Manager at Oman Shell, said,“We view talent development as essential to building a sustainable and inclusive future. Nawafidh equips promising Omani youth with the mindset and skills to lead in a changing world and supports national goals of innovation, competitiveness and human capital growth. As we launch the fifth batch, we remain committed to enabling the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040 through purposeful partnerships and youth empowerment.”

The Nawafidh Program is designed to prepare young professionals for the realities of a dynamic energy market. In line with Oman's Vision 2040 priorities on knowledge-based economies and future-readiness, Nawafidh offers a balanced curriculum combining technical instruction, personal development, leadership engagement and practical exposure to the sector.

Delivered in partnership with the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech) and Outward-Bound Oman (OBO), the program provides dual certification upon completion. Participants receive an accredited technical certificate issued by GUtech, endorsed by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation alongside a life skills certificate from OBO following immersive outdoor-based training.

The structure includes over 40 virtual lectures, 20 in-person sessions and four intensive soft skills modules. Participants also take part in guided visits to operational energy sites across Oman, gaining applied understanding of the technologies and approaches shaping the sector. Nawafidh offers a space for personal discovery, growth and connection with mentors who help shape their ambitions and professional outlook.

A key component of the program is the Collaborative Consulting Challenge, where participants work in interdisciplinary teams under the supervision of senior professionals and energy leaders. This challenge fosters real-world problem-solving, peer learning and exposure to leadership thinking. Additional elements such as Nawafidh Talks and networking forums further connect participants with alumni, experts and decision makers.

Since its inception, Nawafidh has continued to expand its impact. Graduates from previous batches have gone on to contribute meaningfully across the public and private sectors, carrying forward the program's ethos of curiosity, adaptability and purpose-led action.

The 2025/2026 edition reflects Oman Shell's continued belief in the potential of young Omanis. Every participant enters the program with a story and a goal and Nawafidh serves as a platform to help them transform aspirations into real-world impact.Nawafidh remains a core part of the company's contribution to Oman's long-term progress, aligned with the Sultanate's strategic vision for inclusive growth and innovation.