403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Corporate People News In Brief (November 17, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) BLOOMINGTON, IL - State Farm has named Michelle Russo its first chief communications officer, a newly created executive role. Russo joins from the US Chamber of Commerce, where she served as chief communications and marketing officer leading brand, media, digital and thought-leadership efforts. She reports directly to CEO Jon Farney.
LOS ANGELES - Turn Therapeutics has appointed Andrew Scott vice president of corporate communications. Scott will oversee investor relations, capital markets strategy and corporate communications while supporting licensing and partnership initiatives. He joins from ThinkEquity, where he was a managing director of investment banking, and previously worked in business development at Fortress Biosciences. Over his career, he has helped raise approximately $3 billion in life-sciences transactions.
EAGAN, MN - Prime Therapeutics has appointed Katie Payne chief external affairs officer. Payne joins from the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, where she was chief public affairs officer and head of advocacy. In her new role, she will lead an integrated external affairs organization encompassing public affairs, government affairs, policy insights and corporate communications. The role reflects Prime's focus on policy engagement across the prescription-drug supply chain.
REDWOOD CITY, CA - Coherus Oncology has hired Arvind Sood as chief strategy and corporate affairs officer. Sood will oversee externally focused and strategic functions and reports to chairman and CEO Denny Lanfear. He previously spent more than 20 years at Amgen in investor relations and held senior roles at Innate Pharma, Curogen and Aventis. Earlier in his career, he worked in commercial roles at the Upjohn Company.
LOS ANGELES - Turn Therapeutics has appointed Andrew Scott vice president of corporate communications. Scott will oversee investor relations, capital markets strategy and corporate communications while supporting licensing and partnership initiatives. He joins from ThinkEquity, where he was a managing director of investment banking, and previously worked in business development at Fortress Biosciences. Over his career, he has helped raise approximately $3 billion in life-sciences transactions.
EAGAN, MN - Prime Therapeutics has appointed Katie Payne chief external affairs officer. Payne joins from the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, where she was chief public affairs officer and head of advocacy. In her new role, she will lead an integrated external affairs organization encompassing public affairs, government affairs, policy insights and corporate communications. The role reflects Prime's focus on policy engagement across the prescription-drug supply chain.
REDWOOD CITY, CA - Coherus Oncology has hired Arvind Sood as chief strategy and corporate affairs officer. Sood will oversee externally focused and strategic functions and reports to chairman and CEO Denny Lanfear. He previously spent more than 20 years at Amgen in investor relations and held senior roles at Innate Pharma, Curogen and Aventis. Earlier in his career, he worked in commercial roles at the Upjohn Company.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment