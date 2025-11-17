403
Indonesian authorities say at least eighteen people died in landslides
(MENAFN) Indonesian authorities said Monday that at least 18 people were killed and 33 others remained missing after two separate landslides in Central Java.
In Cilacap, the death toll rose to 16 as search operations entered their fifth day, local broadcaster reported. Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator Muhammad Abdullah said three additional bodies were recovered, while seven people were still unaccounted for.
In Banjarnegara regency, officials said two bodies had been found and 26 more people were believed to be buried under the soil following a landslide on Saturday, according to the local disaster management agency.
