Russia Says It Captured Three Villages in Eastern Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia on Monday asserted new battlefield gains in eastern Ukraine, declaring that its forces had taken three villages as Moscow pushes ahead with its months-long offensive in the region.
According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, troops operating in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region seized Dvorichanske, a border-area settlement roughly 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from Russia and about 37 kilometers (23 miles) north of Kupiansk, a key frontline town now witnessing heavy combat.
The ministry also reported advances in the eastern Donetsk region, saying Russian units captured Platonivka, a village positioned around 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) east of Sloviansk—one of Kyiv’s remaining major strongholds in an area where Kramatorsk now serves as the Ukrainian administrative hub following Moscow’s 2014 takeover of Donetsk city.
Additionally, Russian forces claimed control of Hai in the Dnipropetrovsk region, situated about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) north of Vyshneve, which Moscow previously said it had captured late last month.
Hours earlier, Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces had thwarted six Russian attacks across three settlements on the South Slobozhansk axis, including Dvorichanske. It also reported fending off Russian assaults in the Sloviansk and Oleksandrivka sectors.
Ukrainian officials did not immediately address Moscow’s newest assertions. Independent confirmation remains challenging amid the ongoing conflict.
