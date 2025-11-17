403
Bear gets killed after entering mall in Japan
(MENAFN) A bear that wandered into a shopping mall in northeastern Japan’s Akita prefecture on Sunday was killed by authorities, according to reports.
Mall employees contained the animal after it appeared during business hours, waiting for officials to arrive. All shoppers inside the Aeon Noshiro Mall were safely evacuated.
The bear was located near the first-floor furniture section and was first tranquilized using a blow dart before being killed by electric shock more than two hours later.
Police blocked off the mall’s entrances and enforced traffic restrictions in the surrounding area until the animal was neutralized. The mall remained closed for the remainder of the day.
Since April, at least 13 people have died and over 100 others have been injured in bear attacks across Japan, as stated by reports from the Environment Ministry. Earlier this month, soldiers were dispatched to address the rising number of incidents in the country’s northeast.
New regulations approved by the government in September, permitting police officers “to use rifles to kill bears,” came into effect on Thursday.
