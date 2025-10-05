403
US Treasury Reveals Draft of Coin Design with Trump’s Image
(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department is weighing the possibility of featuring a depiction of US President Donald Trump on a special one-dollar coin celebrating the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding.
Based on an initial design concept unveiled Friday, the coin showcases Trump’s side profile on one face, along with the inscriptions “Liberty” and “In God we trust,” accompanied by the years 1776–2026.
The reverse side presents an image of Trump with a raised fist set against a backdrop of the American flag, accompanied by the phrases “Fight, fight, fight,” “United States of America,” and “E pluribus unum.”
The visual design directly references a widely circulated image captured by AP photographer Evan Vucci shortly after the unsuccessful assassination attempt on Trump in July 2024, which was extensively shared across domestic and global media.
A spokesperson from the Treasury Department stated: “Despite the radical left’s forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before.”
The spokesperson further noted: “While a final $1 coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States’ semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles.”
