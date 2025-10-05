West Bengal: Heavy Rain Triggers Multiple Landslides In Kalimpong Traffic Disrupted

Kalimpong: Continuous rainfall in Kalimpong, West Bengal, on Saturday led to multiple landslides across the district. However, authorities have confirmed that the rains have now subsided and no major damage or casualties have been reported so far.

According to Kalimpong Superintendent of Police (SP), Shrihari Pandey, rainfall across the district eased. NH10 has been affected by multiple landslides, and traffic on NH10 is currently closed. NH717A, an alternative highway to Sikkim, has also been affected by landslides near the Reshi border, and traffic movement to Sikkim is disrupted.

Water levels breached NH10 at several low-lying locations, including Ravijhora and 29th Mile. Despite these disruptions, officials stated there has been no major loss of crops, property damage, or any other mishap due to the rains.

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is working closely with the district administration and police to clear debris and restore road connectivity on both affected highways as soon as possible, Kalimpong SP said.

Authorities have confirmed that there is no need for public evacuation or the operation of temporary shelters at this stage. Detailed situation reports have been sought from all administrative blocks, and disaster management teams, including Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs), remain on high alert in vulnerable areas.

West Bengal's Birbhum district witnessed rain on Friday morning. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very Heavy rain (07-20 cm) at one or two places over the district. Due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for Odisha and West Bengal.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for several districts in West Bengal till October 6. Several parts of Bengal witnessed rain on Thursday.

