Findings Highlight "Unprecedented Nature" of Spain, Portugal’s Blackout

2025-10-05 01:57:25
(MENAFN) An initial report released on Friday outlined the "unprecedented nature" of the extensive power outage that affected Spain and Portugal in April.

The document, produced by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), indicated that the large-scale blackout was of an "exceptional" and "unprecedented" character.

It highlighted that, for the first time, a cascading sequence of generation shutdowns coupled with voltage surges played a role in triggering the blackout.

The analysis pointed to overvoltage as the immediate trigger of the outage, while the underlying reasons for some of the early power generation failures remain uncertain.

Emphasizing that numerous incidents occurred within a very brief timeframe, the report also acknowledged that pinpointing the precise order of events was difficult.

ENTSO-E confirmed that a comprehensive final report will be released in the first quarter of 2026 and submitted to the European Commission along with member nations.

The conclusive report will offer an in-depth examination of the blackout’s fundamental causes, system and generator behavior, corrective actions, and the wider circumstances preceding the event.

In June, the Spanish government dismissed the possibility that a cyberattack was responsible for the significant blackout that struck Spain and Portugal on April 28.

