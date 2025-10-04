AI Takes The Lead In Letsia's Investment Decisions This Quarter

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a bold move aligning with its vision for intelligent growth,has officially adopted artificial intelligence as a core driver of its investment decision-making process for the current quarter. Chairmanannounced that Letsia has begun using advanced AI models developed by its subsidiary,, to evaluate opportunities, assess risk, and optimize portfolio strategies across sectors including fintech, education, and early-stage startups.

The AI system leverages real-time market data, behavioral analysis, and economic indicators to identify high-potential ventures. According to Moawad, this has already accelerated decision-making speed and enhanced strategic accuracy, especially in acquisitions and partnership screening.

This move is part of Letsia's broader digital transformation initiative, known internally as“Vision 2030,” which aims to unify smart systems across its ecosystem of subsidiaries, creating a data-driven, fully automated business infrastructure.

Letsia continues to reinforce its position as a regional innovation powerhouse, blending leadership vision with cutting-edge technology.