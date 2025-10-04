Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AI Takes The Lead In Letsia's Investment Decisions This Quarter

AI Takes The Lead In Letsia's Investment Decisions This Quarter


2025-10-04 03:45:15
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a bold move aligning with its vision for intelligent growth, Letsia Holding has officially adopted artificial intelligence as a core driver of its investment decision-making process for the current quarter. Chairman Mohamed Rabie Moawad announced that Letsia has begun using advanced AI models developed by its subsidiary, Letsia AI , to evaluate opportunities, assess risk, and optimize portfolio strategies across sectors including fintech, education, and early-stage startups.


The AI system leverages real-time market data, behavioral analysis, and economic indicators to identify high-potential ventures. According to Moawad, this has already accelerated decision-making speed and enhanced strategic accuracy, especially in acquisitions and partnership screening.

This move is part of Letsia's broader digital transformation initiative, known internally as“Vision 2030,” which aims to unify smart systems across its ecosystem of subsidiaries, creating a data-driven, fully automated business infrastructure.

Letsia continues to reinforce its position as a regional innovation powerhouse, blending leadership vision with cutting-edge technology.

MENAFN04102025005446012082ID1110150888

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search