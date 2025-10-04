U.S. To Provide Intelligence To Ukraine For Strikes On Russian Energy Infrastructure

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The United States has decided to supply Ukraine with intelligence data to help target Russian oil and power facilities, a move aimed at restricting Moscow's war finances.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the information will enable Kyiv to strike refineries, pipelines, and power plants that fund the Kremlin's ongoing military campaign in Ukraine. American officials have also called on NATO allies to provide similar support.

At the same time, President Donald Trump has intensified pressure on European countries to stop buying Russian oil, warning that Washington is prepared to impose tougher sanctions if purchases continue.

U.S. officials are also reviewing the possible transfer of long-range weapons to Kyiv, including Tomahawk missiles, to boost Ukraine's ability to strike deeper into Russian territory.

The Kremlin dismissed Washington's demands, saying countries such as Turkey will make their own decisions about what goods or resources to purchase from Russia.

Meanwhile, the Group of Seven (G7) announced that it will impose penalties on states and companies that increase Russian oil purchases or assist in evading sanctions.

The U.S. decision to share intelligence represents a significant escalation in Western support for Kyiv, combining military assistance with financial pressure on Moscow's energy lifeline.

By pushing Europe to curb Russian oil imports while considering new arms deliveries, Washington is signaling a sharper strategy to weaken Russia and reshape the war's trajectory.

