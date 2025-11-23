Huawei To Showcase Intelligent Connectivity Solutions At Inaugural MWC25 Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Leading technology provider to demonstrate convergence of 5G-A and AI driving digital transformation across key industries

Doha, Qatar: Huawei has announced its participation in MWC25 Doha, the inaugural edition of the GSMA's flagship mobile event in Qatar, taking place November 25-26 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). Under the theme "Accelerating the Intelligent World," Huawei will showcase how the convergence of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) and artificial intelligence drives intelligent transformation across the telecommunications industry and other key sectors throughout the region.

The event will bring together government leaders, telecom operators, industry experts, and ecosystem partners to explore how digitalization, intelligence, and decarbonization reshape industries and enable organizations to unlock new business value while advancing sustainability goals.

Demonstrating Next-Generation Technology Solutions

At MWC25 Doha, attendees will have the opportunity to discover how the convergence of 5G-A and AI is creating new business opportunities and monetization models, acquire real-world insights into global AI trends and technological advancements accelerating intelligent transformation, and engage with Huawei experts to experience cutting-edge innovations across connectivity, cloud, and digital energy solutions.

Huawei will also showcase its latest innovations, driving intelligent transformation across multiple sectors, highlighting how 5G-A technologies enable new business models and immersive experiences. At its booth, visitors can experience Huawei's AI-driven solutions, which empower industries, including public services, transport, utilities, finance, and energy, to achieve higher efficiency and productivity. Additionally, Huawei will present cloud and digital energy advancements, demonstrating how intelligent infrastructure supports sustainable, low-carbon digital ecosystems.

Throughout the event, Huawei executives will participate in various keynote presentations and panel discussions, exploring how 5G-A and AI are reshaping connectivity and driving innovation. Sessions will cover topics including the convergence of advanced networks with artificial intelligence, monetization strategies for next-generation technologies, and the future of mobile AI. These discussions will bring together Huawei experts and industry leaders to share insights on building intelligent, sustainable digital ecosystems.

Rico Lin, President of Huawei Gulf Region

Rico Lin, President of Huawei Gulf Region said, "The rise of mobile AI marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of connectivity and intelligence. At MWC25 Doha, we aim to demonstrate how Huawei's innovations empower industries to integrate AI deeply into their operations, transforming strategies, driving efficiency, and creating shared value. Our mission is to work hand-in-hand with partners to build a smarter, greener, and more connected future for the region and beyond."

With over two decades of contribution to Qatar's digital transformation journey, Huawei's participation in MWC25 Doha reinforces its commitment to advancing the nation's ICT ecosystem and supporting Qatar's vision for a knowledge-based, intelligent economy.

Huawei invites all MWC25 Doha attendees to join its sessions and technology showcases to explore how All Intelligence is shaping the future of digital innovation.