403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A Remarkable Celebration Shines with the Spirit of the 95th Saudi National Day Arabian Heritage Motors Unveils an Exclusive Test Drive Experience for the EXEED RX PHEV in Riyadh
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Arabian Heritage Motors – a subsidiary of Al Ghurair Group and the exclusive distributor of
EXEED vehicles in Saudi Arabia – hosted a unique test drive event for its SUV, the RX PHEV, on
September 22, 2025, at Dirab Golf Club in Riyadh. The event was attended by Ms. Lillian Xiong,
Global Deputy CEO of EXEED, Ms. Maissa Zhang, Regional General Manager for the Middle East
& Egypt, Mr. Kyle Chen, Country Director, along with prominent media representatives,
influencers, and automotive enthusiasts.
The celebration coincided with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day under the theme
“Our Pride, Our Nature”, and featured artistic performances inspired by authentic Saudi heritage,
reinforcing national identity and values of pride and achievement. Senior executives from CHERY
Group, also joined the occasion, alongside leadership teams from both companies, underscoring
the strength of their strategic partnership and robust collaboration in the Saudi market.
Guests were immersed in the world of EXEED, with the spotlight on the RX PHEV SUV, which
seamlessly combines powerful performance, advanced technology, and modern luxury.
Attendees enthusiastically shared their impressions, noting the vehicle’s smooth acceleration,
quiet hybrid system, and refined interior detailing. Local media praised the RX PHEV as a strong
contender in the premium hybrid SUV category, while influencers documented their test drive
experiences, sparking excitement among their audiences. Many guests highlighted the RX
PHEV’s balance of eco-conscious technology with uncompromising power, making it a standout
choice for drivers in the Kingdom.
Ms. Lillian Xiong, Global Deputy CEO of EXEED, stated:
“Saudi Arabia holds a strategic position in EXEED’s global expansion, and we are honored to
witness such a warm welcome on the 95th National Day. EXEED stands for avant-garde design,
ultimate performance, and innovative technology, and we are proud to introduce a full lineup of
models with diverse powertrains that reflect our commitment to innovation. Our vision aligns
with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and this event marks only the beginning of a long journey of
investment and partnership with the Saudi people.”
The Regional General Manager for the Middle East & Egypt, Ms. Maissa Zhang, added:
“Seeing the RX PHEV and our EXEED models displayed against the vibrant backdrop of Riyadh
was truly inspiring. EXEED vehicles combine bold, modern design with uncompromising safety
and high performance, and it was a privilege to watch Saudi drivers experience that first-hand
during National Day celebrations. This event confirmed the enthusiasm of the Saudi market, and
we are excited to continue building momentum as we bring the future of mobility to the
Kingdom.”
For his part, Mr. Simon Ackers, Executive VP of Arabian Heritage Motors (Al Ghurair), said:
“Our commitment goes far beyond launching a new premium brand — we are investing in a
complete customer ecosystem. This event is merely a first step towards excellence. Arabian
Heritage Motors, together with Al Ghurair, is building a nationwide network of state-of-the-art
showrooms, service centers, and spare parts outlets to ensure Saudi customers enjoy the
premium experience they deserve. EXEED’s arrival marks a new chapter in automotive excellence
in the Kingdom, and we are proud to support Saudi Arabia’s journey toward innovation and
world-class standards.”
Notably, Al Ghurair Group obtained the exclusive distribution rights for EXEED vehicles in Saudi
Arabia in January of this year. Since then, the Group has been actively developing a robust after-
sales network to ensure comprehensive coverage across the Kingdom. This includes customer-
focused service advisors dedicated to delivering personalized support, certified facilities staffed
with highly trained technicians, and a regional hub that secures a seamless spare parts supply
chain for added convenience. In addition, Arabian Heritage Motors is expanding its reach through
partnerships with qualified third-party service centers, ensuring accessibility and consistent
service standards for EXEED customers across the country — all designed to guarantee peace of
mind and long-term value.
Looking ahead, Arabian Heritage Motors announced that EXEED showrooms, service centers,
and spare parts outlets are scheduled to open across the Kingdom’s main cities in Q4 of this
year. The first new showroom will debut in Dammam, with additional locations in Riyadh, Jeddah,
and other key cities, reinforcing EXEED’s dedication to making its premium experience widely
accessible to Saudi customers
EXEED vehicles in Saudi Arabia – hosted a unique test drive event for its SUV, the RX PHEV, on
September 22, 2025, at Dirab Golf Club in Riyadh. The event was attended by Ms. Lillian Xiong,
Global Deputy CEO of EXEED, Ms. Maissa Zhang, Regional General Manager for the Middle East
& Egypt, Mr. Kyle Chen, Country Director, along with prominent media representatives,
influencers, and automotive enthusiasts.
The celebration coincided with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day under the theme
“Our Pride, Our Nature”, and featured artistic performances inspired by authentic Saudi heritage,
reinforcing national identity and values of pride and achievement. Senior executives from CHERY
Group, also joined the occasion, alongside leadership teams from both companies, underscoring
the strength of their strategic partnership and robust collaboration in the Saudi market.
Guests were immersed in the world of EXEED, with the spotlight on the RX PHEV SUV, which
seamlessly combines powerful performance, advanced technology, and modern luxury.
Attendees enthusiastically shared their impressions, noting the vehicle’s smooth acceleration,
quiet hybrid system, and refined interior detailing. Local media praised the RX PHEV as a strong
contender in the premium hybrid SUV category, while influencers documented their test drive
experiences, sparking excitement among their audiences. Many guests highlighted the RX
PHEV’s balance of eco-conscious technology with uncompromising power, making it a standout
choice for drivers in the Kingdom.
Ms. Lillian Xiong, Global Deputy CEO of EXEED, stated:
“Saudi Arabia holds a strategic position in EXEED’s global expansion, and we are honored to
witness such a warm welcome on the 95th National Day. EXEED stands for avant-garde design,
ultimate performance, and innovative technology, and we are proud to introduce a full lineup of
models with diverse powertrains that reflect our commitment to innovation. Our vision aligns
with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and this event marks only the beginning of a long journey of
investment and partnership with the Saudi people.”
The Regional General Manager for the Middle East & Egypt, Ms. Maissa Zhang, added:
“Seeing the RX PHEV and our EXEED models displayed against the vibrant backdrop of Riyadh
was truly inspiring. EXEED vehicles combine bold, modern design with uncompromising safety
and high performance, and it was a privilege to watch Saudi drivers experience that first-hand
during National Day celebrations. This event confirmed the enthusiasm of the Saudi market, and
we are excited to continue building momentum as we bring the future of mobility to the
Kingdom.”
For his part, Mr. Simon Ackers, Executive VP of Arabian Heritage Motors (Al Ghurair), said:
“Our commitment goes far beyond launching a new premium brand — we are investing in a
complete customer ecosystem. This event is merely a first step towards excellence. Arabian
Heritage Motors, together with Al Ghurair, is building a nationwide network of state-of-the-art
showrooms, service centers, and spare parts outlets to ensure Saudi customers enjoy the
premium experience they deserve. EXEED’s arrival marks a new chapter in automotive excellence
in the Kingdom, and we are proud to support Saudi Arabia’s journey toward innovation and
world-class standards.”
Notably, Al Ghurair Group obtained the exclusive distribution rights for EXEED vehicles in Saudi
Arabia in January of this year. Since then, the Group has been actively developing a robust after-
sales network to ensure comprehensive coverage across the Kingdom. This includes customer-
focused service advisors dedicated to delivering personalized support, certified facilities staffed
with highly trained technicians, and a regional hub that secures a seamless spare parts supply
chain for added convenience. In addition, Arabian Heritage Motors is expanding its reach through
partnerships with qualified third-party service centers, ensuring accessibility and consistent
service standards for EXEED customers across the country — all designed to guarantee peace of
mind and long-term value.
Looking ahead, Arabian Heritage Motors announced that EXEED showrooms, service centers,
and spare parts outlets are scheduled to open across the Kingdom’s main cities in Q4 of this
year. The first new showroom will debut in Dammam, with additional locations in Riyadh, Jeddah,
and other key cities, reinforcing EXEED’s dedication to making its premium experience widely
accessible to Saudi customers
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment