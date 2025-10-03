Intrec Homes Launches On Costa Del Sol: Where Luxury Living Meets Next-Generation Investment

Estepona, Spain - 03 Oct, 2025 - IntRec Homes, the visionary real estate platform, is officially launching on Spain's Costa del Sol-introducing a first-of-its-kind model that merges luxury property ownership with startup equity. This bold new approach transforms every home purchase into a dual investment: a dream lifestyle and a stake in the future of innovation.

Redefining Property Investment

Gone are the days when buying a home meant simply acquiring bricks and mortar. IntRec Homes empowers buyers to live smarter and invest wiser. Each property purchase comes with free equity in carefully selected, high-growth startups, vetted to ensure long-term value. In one seamless transaction, clients gain a luxury home in Estepona, Marbella, or the wider Costa del Sol-and a foothold in tomorrow's most promising companies.

“Property ownership should be more than a lifestyle choice-it should be an investment in your future,” said CEO Anna Stukalova, CEO of IntRec Homes.“We are giving buyers the ability to combine world-class living with forward-looking financial opportunity.”

Costa del Sol: The Ultimate Destination

The Costa del Sol has long been Europe's most coveted property market. From pristine beaches and championship golf courses to world-class marinas and international schools, the region offers unmatched lifestyle appeal. Estepona and Marbella, in particular, are attracting professionals, retirees, and families seeking both comfort and opportunity.

IntRec Homes elevates the experience further by integrating startup equity into every property purchase, appealing to entrepreneurs, investors, and forward-thinking individuals who want their home to work as hard as they do.







Fly to Buy: Making International Investment Effortless

To make the process even more accessible, IntRec Homes introduces its Fly to Buy program, reimbursing international buyers up to €500 in flight costs when they travel to Spain and complete a purchase. This innovative program removes barriers, inviting buyers to explore the Costa del Sol's premier properties firsthand-without added financial strain.

A New Paradigm in Real Estate

As part of the IntRec AI, IntRec Homes is redefining property ownership with the mission:“Move smarter, live better.” By fusing lifestyle, technology, and investment potential, the company is setting a new global standard for real estate services.

Whether purchasing a second home, retirement property, or strategic investment, IntRec Homes delivers more than a property-it offers a platform for growth, opportunity, and smarter living.