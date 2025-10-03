Dubai-Based Iranian Lawyer Katayoon Rahimian Launches New Company

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Specialising in criminal and international law, Katayoon's new company aims to simplify the legal and business set up process

Katayoon Rahimian, a licensed Iranian lawyer based in Dubai, has officially launched her new company,, providing end-to-end solutions in Dubai business setup, legal consultancy, and investor support, while maintaining her practice as a legal consultant and criminal attorney. The firm also provides tailored solutions for international investors seeking second citizenship in Greece through investment.

Her professional journey entails over a decade of specialising in criminal and international law. After completing her legal studies in Iran, she began her practice in the UAE under the mentorship of Abdulrahman Almudhareb, recognised as the first lawyer in the country. She later collaborated with the renowned Emirati lawyer Isa Bin Haider, before establishing her independent legal office in Dubai.

“The UAE is a place holding immense potential – irrespective of where you hail from. Having experienced the challenges entrepreneurs and investors face in entering a new market, my goal with this company is to make the legal and business setup process seamless. I want to provide entrepreneurs and investors with trusted guidance, whether it's setting up a business in Dubai, securing investor residency, or pursuing second citizenship abroad,” said Katayoon Rahimian , founder of

With multiple awards and recognition cited in Persian legal media, Rahimian has become one of the most notable Iranian lawyers practicing in the UAE. Her new venture reflects not only her professional growth but also her vision of empowering global investors and entrepreneurs through trusted legal and business services.

To know more, visit:

Katayoon Rahimian (b. February 10, 1986) is a licensed Iranian attorney based in Dubai, UAE, specializing in criminal and international law. She began her legal career in Iran before moving to the UAE, where she trained under the mentorship of Abdulrahman Al-Mudarrib and later collaborated with Eisa Bin Haider Legal Group. Today, she leads her own independent practice, combining legal expertise with business consultancy services for entrepreneurs and investors.

Contact information:...

For media enquiries

Mrigaya Dham

...