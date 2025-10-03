Azerbaijani-American Federation Holds Awareness Campaign On Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation, based in New York, United States, held an awareness campaign in connection with September 27 - Remembrance Day, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend .

The campaign was dedicated to the memory of the military personnel and civilians who died in the struggle to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The letters, sent to U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as senators and members of Congress, emphasized that Azerbaijani lands were under occupation for many years, resulting in more than a million people being forced to abandon their homelands.

Besides, the letters noted that as a result of the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the country's territorial integrity was restored, and the "Great Return" program is currently being successfully implemented.

Data was disseminated regarding extensive rehabilitation and infrastructural development initiatives in the reclaimed regions, alongside the systematic approach to land demining operations.

The letters commended U.S. efforts to ensure peace and stability in the South Caucasus and expressed gratitude for this support.