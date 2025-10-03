Zelensky Holds High Command Meeting On Protecting And Restoring Energy Infrastructure After Russian Attacks
“I held a meeting of the High Command. Energy – reports on the protection of our facilities and their restoration,” he said.
The head of state recalled that today the Russian aggressor struck Ukraine's gas infrastructure.
"On the eve of the heating season, the Russians are looking for ways to cause more harm to our people. In this single strike on gas facilities alone, there were 35 missiles, including ballistic ones. It was a combined strike, and only half of the missiles were shot down," Zelensky said.
At the same time, the President said that the situation in the Chernihiv region is currently difficult after drone strikes in Slavutych, Nizhyn, Chernihiv itself, and the Sumy region.
In the evening, according to Zelensky, the enemy launched a new ballistic missile strike in the Donetsk region, also targeting energy facilities. Restoration work is currently underway in Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and Druzhkivka.
The President of Ukraine praised everyone who is quickly helping people and carrying out repairs and replacing power sources.
He said it is important that all people who need support – in every community – receive that support.
"This is the direct responsibility of local leaders, from the regional level to each city, to each community. The resources for such assistance are available. I expect greater results from the military command – those responsible for the unmanned component, air defense, and coverage of the northeastern regions," he added.
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of the Russian attack on October 3, nearly 8,400 residential customers were left without power in the Karlivka community in the Poltava region.
In the Donetsk region, as a result of strikes by Russian invaders on energy facilities, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, and part of Kramatorsk were left without power .
Photo: OP
