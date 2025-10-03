Al Sarfa Star Rises, Signals Receding Heat: Qatar Met
Doha, Qatar: Tonight marks the first night of Al Sarfa, the last of the stars of Suhail, Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) reported. Al Sarfa's rise will last 13 days.
According to the QMD, Al Sarfa is named so due to the propensity of hot weather to go away when it appears.
Humidity also lessens during this period, and clouds start appearing during the middle-section of the star's rise period.
Qatar TV also reported that daytime weather improves with temperatures falling while nighttime weather becomes more moderate. Sunlight hours also decrease, and towards the end of October, the weather gets cold in desert areas at dawn.
