Jordanian Student Creates Artificial Intelligence App To Empower The Blind

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- Bara'a Hatem Al-Baraj, a student from the School of Physical Education – Department of Movement Science and Sports Training at the University of Jordan, has achieved a remarkable milestone by presenting an innovative idea called "Sableh 2025."The project aims to empower the blind and provide them with greater independence in their daily lives through the development of a smart application powered by artificial intelligence.The application, designed by Bara'a, functions entirely through voice commands without the need to touch the screen. It utilizes the device's camera to analyze the surrounding environment, recognize people and objects, and read text aloud. Users receive direct audio descriptions in real time, alongside accurate guidance through GPS to ensure safe navigation in streets and public places.One of the most notable features of the app is its voice rescue function, which enables users in emergency situations to issue a verbal distress call. The system then automatically contacts a trusted person, sending their live location, while also providing options to connect directly with emergency services such as ambulances or police, ensuring rapid response and safety.The innovative idea received widespread recognition, with "Sableh 2025" being selected among the top three winning innovations in the 2025 Innovation Competition, where it was showcased before His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal. This achievement stands as a source of pride for the University of Jordan and its students.Looking ahead, Bara'a has partnered with JAIP Company, which will carry forward the implementation and execution of the project, transforming it into a tangible product under the name: VISION.Bara'a emphasized that the project reflects both a humanitarian and technological mission supporting the visually impaired and integrating them more effectively into society. She described it as a real step toward a future that is more inclusive and fair for all.