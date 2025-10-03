Rivian Reportedly Eyes Door Redesign To Alleviate Safety Concerns: Report
EV maker Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is reportedly reworking an element in its vehicle doors due to concerns about potential safety issues.
According to a Bloomberg report on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, the company plans to incorporate a manual release that is more clearly visible and located near the electrically powered interior handles in the rear doors of its next-generation SUV.
The redesign comes on the heels of customer and employee concerns regarding the current design, the report added.
