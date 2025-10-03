Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rivian Reportedly Eyes Door Redesign To Alleviate Safety Concerns: Report

Rivian Reportedly Eyes Door Redesign To Alleviate Safety Concerns: Report


2025-10-03 03:15:12
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

EV maker Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is reportedly reworking an element in its vehicle doors due to concerns about potential safety issues.

According to a Bloomberg report on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, the company plans to incorporate a manual release that is more clearly visible and located near the electrically powered interior handles in the rear doors of its next-generation SUV.

The redesign comes on the heels of customer and employee concerns regarding the current design, the report added. 

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN03102025007385015968ID1110148132

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search