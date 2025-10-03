Dubai Ride 2025: Cycle Past Burj Khalifa, Iconic Landmarks As Registrations Open
Calling all cyclists in Dubai! One of the biggest pedalling events will soon return to the city.
Registrations are now open for the iconic Dubai Ride, after hosting over 37,000 cyclists last year, allowing riders to pedal through the heart of the city during the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).
On November 2, 2025, the region's largest community cycling event will headline the opening weekend of the fitness challenge. Now in its sixth edition, the first of four flagship events this month will see thousands of cyclists take over the city's streets, riding past iconic landmarks such as the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, and the Burj Khalifa.
As one of the most-loved events on the DFC calendar, Dubai Ride is more than just a cycling event - it's a celebration of togetherness, especially fitting in the UAE's 'Year of Community' in 2025.
There are multiple routes designed to accommodate all cycling enthusiasts, including riders of determination and varying abilities. Choose the scenic 12km route along Sheikh Zayed Road or enjoy the family-friendly 4km loop through Downtown Dubai, while a specially supported entry point is available for People of Determination, accommodating hand cycles, tandem bikes, and adapted bicycles.Speed Laps
Dubai Ride Speed Laps will also return allowing an exclusive opportunity for advanced cyclists to push limits and experience the thrill of high-speed cycling along the iconic Dubai Ride route.
Taking place on the 12km course, Speed Laps offers a rare chance to ride at pace on Sheikh Zayed Road. This ride is reserved for advanced cyclists who must maintain a minimum speed of 30kmph, use a racer bike capable of sustaining this pace, and follow instructions from Dubai Ride Marshals. After completing your ride, you can join family and friends for the main event. Registrations for Speed Laps go live on October 6.
As a participant, you'll receive individual bibs for both Dubai Ride and Dubai Ride Speed Laps. You can pick these up at the Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park, your hub for all things running and cycling from October 29 to November 1.
