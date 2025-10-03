'Why Us?': NYC Woman Found A Phone Wrapped In Duct Tape Buried In Her Lawn - And Police Say It's A New Tactic Thieves Use To Spy On Homeowners

MENAFN - News Direct) > This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

A Queens woman found what looked like a phone buried in her front lawn - but it wasn't just lost property.

Mary Kehoe, who's lived in her Forest Hills home for 35 years, spotted the strange device outside. It looked like an Android phone wrapped in black tape, with only the camera exposed - like it was made to watch, not call.



Must Read

“Why us? I had lots of things going through my head as to why they chose our lawn but realized we are in the middle of the block,” Kehoe told CBS.

Experts warn that these kinds of planted devices may be part of a growing tactic used by burglars to spy on homeowners, tracking their daily routines or scouting for valuables. And it's not just an isolated case, similar incidents have popped up across the Tri-State Area.

Here's how to identify these devices and what to do if one shows up in your yard.

Not just paranoia

Discovering a hidden device on your lawn isn't just unsettling - it's a serious breach of privacy. Unfortunately, it's happening more often.

Police say covert surveillance cases like this are turning up across the country. And the tools being used aren't high-tech spy gadgets.

“It could be any type of camera that is digital and wireless. It could be cheap; it could be expensive,” Sergeant Vahe Abramyan of the Glendale Police Department told the Los Angeles Times.“You can go on Amazon or go to Best Buy to get one.”

That's exactly what happened in Garden Grove, where a resident discovered a camera hidden in a neighbor's bush - aimed directly at her home. According to KTLA, the neighbor initially thought it was trash, but inside the bag was a camera and battery pack.

Staying safe

With these surveillance tactics on the rise, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your neighborhood.

“Put your alarms on, put lights on, and be aware. And we're a nice little block here that we look out for one another, so when people do go away, they let us know so we can take a walk down their driveway and make sure everything is safe,” Kehoe said.

Police recommend trimming hedges to eliminate hiding spots, installing motion-detecting lights and staying alert for camouflaged devices that could be stashed in your yard.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

