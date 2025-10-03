Azerbaijan Wins Another Gold Medal At CIS Games
Maqsud Mahsudov, a member of the Azerbaijani team in trampoline gymnastics, has won a gold medal at the third CIS Games, Azernews reports.
He scored 60.190 points in the men's individual competition and climbed to the top of the podium.
Earlier, Seljan Mahsudova had won a bronze medal in the women's individual competition.
Azerbaijan is hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.
This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, aiming to promote friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.
For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.
Each city hosts events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.
Around 23 sports are being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.
A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries had confirmed participation. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.
