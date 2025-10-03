Why The Green Transition Must Be Just And Inclusive For Neurodivergent People

MENAFN - The Conversation) Since 2024 I have been researching the social dynamics surrounding the establishment of one of the most prominent European battery manufacturers in Skellefteå, Sweden. I have interviewed almost 40 people, from civil servants, former Northvolt employees and their family members, to workers at non-profit organisations supporting marginalised groups.

Between 2022 and 2024 the job market in Skellefteå was booming and the unemployment rate was at a record low . Yet, according to my interviewees, people with disabilities and those experiencing neurodivergence were not being employed by Northvolt. This reality is in stark contrast with the EU ́s declaration that the green transition should be just and inclusive.

Last March, Northvolt declared bankruptcy . This came as a huge blow to the EU, as it meant that one of the few potential rivals to China's EV battery production had gone under.

This flagship gigafactory in the north of Sweden, had employed 4,000 people. Its establishment had required the municipality to step up housing construction, infrastructural development and improve its schooling and healthcare offerings.

But the factory didn't build the Swedish-made batteries it had promised to its customers and shareholders. Although demand for EVs decreased, supply chains were disrupted because of changing geopolitical conditions and the company faced major financial difficulties.

Before Northvolt started to build the factory in 2018, Skellefteå was a rather sleepy town with a falling population and an economy that had slumped since its pre-1990s economic prosperity when mining was the main income for most locals. The establishment of a gigafactory was welcomed by politicians and the community. The sole focus was on improving the local economy through job creation.

My research shows that Northvolt jobs were taken up by locals who left jobs in school and healthcare because of the higher pay. This left those other sectors short of skilled labour. Northvolt also relied heavily on employing immigrants who moved from all over the world to Skellefteå to work in EV batteries production.

Despite this shortage of skilled labour, neurodivergent people living in Skellefteå – those experiencing attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia or on the autism spectrum disorder – and people with disabilities did not get jobs.

Northvolt did hire neurodivergent people for a period, according to one interviewee from a charity that supports neurodivergent people in accessing the job market:

“To be neurodivergent was seen as something positive. They would get a salary and become independent. Northvolt did tests and neurodivergent candidates would perform very well. But then they stopped. They probably wanted to recruit and hire people faster. Basically, everyone else applying, even without any relevant experience, was getting jobs”.

The green transition needs to involve creating employment for everyone. fizkes/Shutterstock

Another employee of a non-profit organisation told me:“At a time when everyone has a job, with low unemployment rate, what does it say on me that I am still without a job?! How do I motivate my existence? How can it be that I am left behind when everyone is getting included in this positive societal change?”

Many people I interviewed told me they felt a lack of self-worth. Being disabled was already challenging, but feeling rejected by a flourishing job market was another major blow.

Disregarded skills, missed opportunities

People with ADHD, dyslexia and on the autism spectrum disorder can be creative, innovative and often experience periods of deep focus and attention to detail that are highly beneficial when working on intricate tasks , such as building a lithium battery or checking its quality.

Companies that have hired neurodivergent people tended to experience a boost in productivity and an improvement in workplace culture. Inclusive hiring practices would promote sustainable economic growth through decent work for all and reduce the risk of poverty and unemployment for people with disabilities, compared to workers without disabilities.

Jobs created through the green transition include roles such as technicians and consultants – employment opportunities that can be a fit for people with disabilities without making major accommodations. Companies claiming to be sustainable need to double down on their commitments to achieving inclusivity.

Lyten, a Californian start-up whose business is focused on lithium-sulphur batteries, acquired all Northvolt's assets in Sweden in August 2025. While it is still too early to know how many people will be employed by Lyten in Skellefteå, this transition of ownership presents a opportunity to realise the goals of the European and Swedish green transition. My research shows that fair, just and inclusive employment conditions are not yet a reality.

In practice, fair and inclusive employment conditions could involve offering more part-time employment, so that more people with disabilities can access formal employment. By embracing an open attitude, adapted hiring practices and flexible working conditions , Lyten can be a catalyst for a more inclusive green transition in Sweden.

The Conversation approached Lyten for comment but received no response.

