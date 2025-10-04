Alfa Laval Expands Its Hygienic Valve Portfolio For Enhanced Safety, Efficiency And Reliability

MENAFN - Industrial News Service)

/INS . Alfa Laval is expanding its hygienic valve portfolio by introducing the Unique SSV Pressure Relief Valve and the Leakage Detection Butterfly Valve, alongside new smaller sizes of the Unique Mixproof CIP and Unique Mixproof Process valves. By broadening its range, Alfa Laval reaffirms its commitment to providing reliable, high-performing solutions that ensure safe processing, protect product integrity, and safeguard consumers while addressing the evolving needs of the hygienic industries.

“By prioritizing product and equipment safety in combination with efficiency and reliability, we continue to support manufacturers in the dairy, food, beverage, and home and personal care industries,” says Paw Kramer , Portfolio Manager, Valves and Automation at Alfa Laval.“These additions provide manufacturers with greater flexibility to customize valve solutions to meet their processing requirements.”



Prevent overpressure with the Alfa Laval Unique SSV Pressure Relief Valve

When peak performance under pressure is critical, the Unique SSV Pressure Relief Valve protects hygienic processing lines, particularly those with positive displacement pumps, from overpressure. Paired with and powered by Alfa Laval ThinkTop® technology for valve monitoring and control, it safeguards process efficiency, productivity and safety. Pressure relief setpoints are easy to adjust onsite to accommodate changing conditions. Built on the proven SSV platform, this modular valve shares spare parts with other Unique SSV valves, simplifying maintenance and reducing service costs. Fully CIP-able regardless of the pressure setting, the valve ensures reliable hygiene and performance while minimizing downtime.



Enhance safety with the Alfa Laval Leakage Detection Butterfly Valve

Product safety and efficiency are the hallmarks of this straightforward Leakage Detection Butterfly Valve. When powered by an Alfa Laval ThinkTop for valve monitoring and control, it enhances reliability due to real-time valve monitoring and control. Integrated leakage detection enables rapid response to potential issues, maintaining performance. A single seal, disc and actuator make the valve compact and lightweight while reducing installation, operating, and maintenance costs. Fully CIP-able, the valve guarantees more uptime, continuous operations, long-lasting performance, and energy, water and cleaning media savings.



A wider range of mixproof valve sizes

Alfa Laval is also extending its Unique Mixproof range with two new sizes - 1” (DN25) and 11⁄2” (DN40) - of the Unique Mixproof CIP and Mixproof Process valves. These smaller double-seat mixproof valves offer high cleanability, pressure resistance, and adaptability to meet diverse hygienic processing needs. With these new sizes, manufacturers can easily integrate more compact CIP skids, valve matrices and dosing lines into hygienic processing lines while maintaining the safety that mixproof valves deliver.



Meeting industry demands with an expanded portfolio

The latest additions to Alfa Laval's valve portfolio demonstrate our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of industries where safety, efficiency and reliability are paramount. With the Unique SSV Pressure Relief Valve, Leakage Detection Butterfly Valve, and smaller Unique Mixproof CIP and Process Valves, Alfa Laval continues to provide practical, high-quality valves that enhance operational performance across a broad spectrum of applications.



This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that's the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that free our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in some 100 countries, employs more than 21,300 people, and annual sales in 2023 were SEK 63.6 billion (5.5 BEUR). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



