A Global Index Hints At Dubai Property Bubble, But Local Experts Say The Story Is Different
When the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2025 was released recently, one of the standout findings was that Dubai had surged into the “elevated risk” category. The Emirate's property market has seen prices climb in the double digits since mid-2023 and they're about 50 per cent higher than five years ago.
The index gave Dubai an elevated risk of its property bubble bursting, placing it in the same risk bracket as Los Angeles, Amsterdam, and Geneva. This raises the question: should Dubai be concerned about a looming bubble, or are its fundamentals strong enough to withstand a cooling phase?
“Whilst any elevation in this index from a previous lower level is never welcomed, I believe that we have to assess all of the factors,” says Mario Volpi, Senior Vice President Investment Advisor, at Allegiance Real Estate. “It's obvious that the Dubai real estate market cannot just simply keep rising year after year; however the fundamentals of this bull run are clear.”
He adds: “The population is growing at a rate that will sustain this course for a while longer. Any price stabilisation that may come will be welcome but this too remains to be seen. We may see more stability in prices in certain areas for apartments but the villas and townhouses will continue to see robust growth for some time to come.”Heated market?
UBS highlights several forces behind Dubai's heated market. Population growth of nearly 15 per cent since 2020 has driven housing demand, while limited supply pushed rents sharply higher. For much of the past five years, rental increases even outpaced home price gains. But recently, prices have begun to accelerate faster than rents, a classic red flag for overheating.
Affordability is also eroding. Wages have not kept pace with property inflation, and interest rates remain elevated. While Dubai still boasts attractive rental yields compared with other global cities, investors are now relying more heavily on expectations of future capital gains, which could be a fragile foundation if sentiment shifts.
The market also remains prone to external shocks. UBS warns that exposure to oil prices, volatile global capital flows, and the possibility of oversupply could destabilise conditions. New building permits are climbing toward levels last seen in 2017, just before the last downturn.
Add in intensifying competition from Abu Dhabi and Riyadh - Saudi Arabia opens new zones to foreign buyers in 2026 - and Dubai's ability to absorb demand is being tested.Population growth
One of the big positives is Dubai's population growth, which surpassed 4 million people in August. This number was expected to be reached in 2026, so the city is well ahead of schedule. Assuming a modest overall population growth in 2026, the population will increase by another 180,000 people. Industry estimates are that between 45,000 and 96,000 properties will be handed over in 2026. “Assuming two people per household, which is not inconceivable given the largest age group in the city is between 30 and 34, even at the thick end of the wedge of these estimations, demand will keep up with supply quite comfortably,” says Barnaby Crompton, Partner at Eden Realty. “With around 50,000 new business licences being opened in 2025, there is ample reason to believe that the population growth will remain strong.” But he adds: “It's important to understand that Dubai is not an island and is not immune from the headwinds the world may face, but for now, I'm encouraged by the fundamentals.”
Paul Jeffreys, founder of PJ Advisory, agrees. “I think the fundamentals are strong enough to withstand a cooling phase which might well only affect a segment of the market,being lower priced and small units. Scarcity in the larger or more expensive properties should protect the market from an across the board cooling.”Comparisons with other cities
The UBS index shows that Miami, Tokyo, and Zurich currently face the highest bubble risks worldwide. Miami, for example, has seen real prices jump nearly 50 per cent in five years, far outpacing rents and incomes. Tokyo's housing boom is driven by foreign inflows and a weaker currency, but affordability has deteriorated to extremes.
Zurich combines rock-bottom interest rates with strong foreign demand, pushing its price-to-rent ratio to the highest of all cities studied. Madrid, like Dubai, also saw its bubble risk rise sharply this year. Prices in the Spanish capital are up 14 per cent in real terms, the fastest growth globally.
On the flip side, cities such as London, Paris, and Hong Kong are classified as “low risk”. Prices there have corrected or stagnated, and tighter regulation or weak economic conditions have kept exuberance in check. Dubai sits in the middle: more overheated than Singapore, Frankfurt, or Sydney, but not in the “extreme” zone of Miami or Tokyo.Why Dubai is different
There are reasons to think Dubai may not repeat past crashes. Unlike markets such as Vancouver or Sydney, which introduced foreign-buyer taxes and rent caps, Dubai remains an open market with light regulation. This allows supply to adjust more flexibly and helps maintain relatively high rental yields, property experts say.
In addition, Dubai's real estate market is now more diversified. Luxury branded residences, waterfront projects, and fractionalised investment platforms (such as tokenised property sales) broaden the buyer base. UBS itself notes that prices remain “comparatively affordable” by global standards.
The prevalence of cash buyers and the city's role as a geopolitical and financial safe haven also adds resilience. Wealthy investors from Russia, India, Africa, and increasingly Europe have sought property in Dubai as a hedge against instability at home. This international demand creates stickier capital inflows than purely speculative domestic bubbles.
Even with these strengths, some vulnerabilities stand out. First, income growth has lagged far behind property inflation. Unless wages rise meaningfully, affordability will worsen, limiting organic demand from residents. Also, reliance on foreign investors makes Dubai vulnerable to shifts in global sentiment. If oil prices fall, geopolitical risks flare, or Saudi Arabia successfully diverts capital, demand could cool suddenly.
Then, construction activity is rising. UBS flags that new permits could soon reach 2017 levels, when a flood of supply amplified a downturn. While developers remain bullish, history suggests oversupply has often been Dubai's Achilles' heel. The index underlines the psychological element: once buyers believe prices cannot go higher, momentum can flip quickly. In a market as sentiment-driven as Dubai's, this presents a risk.
It's important to remember that the UBS report is not predicting an imminent crash; however it does warn that risks are rising. Prices have already returned to previous peaks, affordability is deteriorating, and supply risks are building. But Dubai has a habit of proving people wrong.
