Doha Institute, SAEA Host Food Security Forum On Sudan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The School of Economics, Administration, and Public Policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, in collaboration with the Sudanese Agricultural Engineers Association (SAEA) in Qatar, held Saturday a forum on the effective partnership for achieving food security amid crises.

In a statement, the institute said the forum aims to shed light on the major challenges facing food security in Sudan amid political and economic crises and climate change.

The event brought together a wide range of official, charitable, and research institutions, including the Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar Red Crescent Society, Qatar Charity, and Sudan's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, alongside experts, academics, and stakeholders in agricultural development and food security.

President of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi stated that supporting agricultural efforts is essential in light of the growing global food challenges, emphasizing that agricultural security should not come at the expense of farmers, who often fall victim to unfair market and storage policies.

He added that Sudan, once described as the breadbasket of the Arab world, is now facing food crises, noting that falling crop prices during harvest seasons and the lack of effective mechanisms for storage and marketing exacerbate farmers' suffering.

El Affendi stressed the importance of the forum in discussing ways to maximize the benefits of agricultural production for Sudan and the Arab world.

Dean of the School of Economics, Administration, and Public Policy at the institute Dr. Ayhab Saad pointed out that Sudan possesses vast agricultural potential, with the sector employing around 60 percent of the workforce, yet its productivity does not exceed 30 percent. This raises questions about the types of investments needed to revitalize the sector.

Saad explained that the scarcity of specialized economic studies on Sudan and the lack of updated data pose obstacles for policymakers and researchers.

He called for investment in developing systems for data collection and agricultural statistics to enable the formulation of more effective development policies.

The forum seeks to establish practical frameworks to strengthen partnerships between academic and research institutions on one hand, and governmental and charitable organizations on the other, contributing to sustainable solutions that support food security and mitigate crises.

Participants in the forum's sessions addressed key topics affecting the present and future of food security in Sudan, such as the direct impacts of climate change, internal conflicts on the agricultural sector, and the resulting decline in production and rise in poverty and displacement.

Discussions also focused on formulating effective and sustainable agricultural policies that enhance local production and protect natural resources, with an emphasis on integrating social and economic dimensions into these policies.

The forum places special importance on exploring the role of Qatari and regional institutions in supporting food security initiatives by providing the necessary expertise, financial resources, and technical support to stabilize this vital sector.

Forum papers also discussed opportunities for regional and international cooperation that could open new horizons for knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships to confront shared challenges across the region.