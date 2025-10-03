Laffan And Subahiyah Confirm Qatar's Dominance: Bader Al Darwish
Doha, Qatar: Bader Mohammed Al Darwish, Acting CEO of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC), expressed his delight at yesterday's victories, describing them as a triumph for Qatar on the global stage. The wins came through Al Shaqab Racing's Subahiyah and Al Wasmiyah Racing's Laffan, representing a significant achievement for Qatari racing.
He said:“There is no doubt that the presence of H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, at today's races at Saint-Cloud underscores the strong support we receive in these international ventures. When victory is achieved, the joy is immense. Today, Laffan proved beyond doubt his right to win the Group 1 Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains while Subahiyah demonstrated her merit in taking the Group 1 Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches.”
Bader Al Darwish added:“These wins are important at the start of the races within this major Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe event. They also confirm the superiority of Qatari-owned horses in Purebred Arabian racing worldwide. We are optimistic following today's results and look forward to continuing this success in the upcoming races.”
