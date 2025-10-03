Martina Angela Caretta
-
Associate Professor in Human Geography,
Lund University
I am a feminist geographer, an associate professor in Human Geography at Lund University in Sweden and a Coordinating Lead Author of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Adaptation report.
In the last 14 years my academic career has focused on how climate change impacts marginalized groups across the world. I have researched how these vulnerabilities are differentiated depending on gender, ethnicity and class belonging across East Africa, Appalachia in the US, Ecuador and Chile.
I first investigated impacts due to climate change and how these can be remedied through adaptation. In the last 7 years I turned my attention towards how climate change mitigation strategies, particularly through greenhouse gas emissions reducing technologies, require extensive mining and major industrial establishments which disrupt communities ́ lives, while promising improved life quality through employment. What I have repeatedly documented in my numerous publications is that, for the sake of greenhouse gas emissions reduction, these frontline communities have become sacrifice zones.
In my current work in northern Sweden, I highlight how these exploitative and exclusive dynamics are not just happening in the Global South. I show that they are characteristics of a global phenomenon, driven by corporate interests and venture capitalism, rather than the meaningful goal of halting the ongoing climate crisis.
-
2021–present
Senior Lecturer, Lund University
2016–2020
Assistant Professor, West Virginia University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment