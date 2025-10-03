$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Martina Angela Caretta

  • Associate Professor in Human Geography, Lund University
I am a feminist geographer, an associate professor in Human Geography at Lund University in Sweden and a Coordinating Lead Author of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Adaptation report.
In the last 14 years my academic career has focused on how climate change impacts marginalized groups across the world. I have researched how these vulnerabilities are differentiated depending on gender, ethnicity and class belonging across East Africa, Appalachia in the US, Ecuador and Chile.
I first investigated impacts due to climate change and how these can be remedied through adaptation. In the last 7 years I turned my attention towards how climate change mitigation strategies, particularly through greenhouse gas emissions reducing technologies, require extensive mining and major industrial establishments which disrupt communities ́ lives, while promising improved life quality through employment. What I have repeatedly documented in my numerous publications is that, for the sake of greenhouse gas emissions reduction, these frontline communities have become sacrifice zones.
In my current work in northern Sweden, I highlight how these exploitative and exclusive dynamics are not just happening in the Global South. I show that they are characteristics of a global phenomenon, driven by corporate interests and venture capitalism, rather than the meaningful goal of halting the ongoing climate crisis.

Experience
  • 2021–present Senior Lecturer, Lund University
  • 2016–2020 Assistant Professor, West Virginia University

