Alfa Laval Will Unveil Its Large Capacity Olive Oil Extraction System At Expoliva 2025

/INS . A case with Coselva, Spain, reaching 10% yield increase and 20% phenol boost in extra virgin olive oil

Alfa Laval will showcase the outstanding performance of its Olive Oil Booster system at the XXII International Trade Fair for Olive Oil and Related Industries (Expoliva 2025), taking place May 14–16 in Jaén, Spain.

The region surrounding La Selva Del Camp in northern Spain, once renowned for olive oil prized by the Roman Empire, is now at the forefront of modern innovation. A forward-thinking partnership between the century-old cooperative Coselva and Alfa Laval is driving a new era of premium olive oil production.



Oil quality and production efficiency throughout the entire harvest season

As the leading global event in the olive oil sector, Expoliva is the ideal platform to share the exceptional results achieved with Alfa Laval's vacuum-based extraction method. At Coselva, this innovative technology enabled a 10% increase in the extraction of premium extra virgin olive oil and a 20% boost in polyphenol content-marking a major advance in both efficiency and nutritional quality.

“The results with Coselva demonstrate how innovative processing can enhance both product quality and profitability for olive mills,” said Álvaro del Río , Olive Oil Manager at Alfa Laval Iberia.“We're proud to collaborate with customers in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in olive oil extraction.”



Sustainable production for a growing global demand

With global food demand expected to rise 70% by 2050, innovation in food processing is critical. Alfa Laval's technologies are designed to maximize the availability of nutritious food while minimizing environmental impact.

The Olive Oil Booster system integrates advanced thermal and separation processes-including a plate heat exchanger and centrifugal decanter-to improve performance without disrupting traditional production flow. When combined with Alfa Laval's crusher and vertical centrifuge, the system significantly increases both oil yield and antioxidant levels compared to conventional methods.



Experience breakthrough technology firsthand at Stand 17B

Aligned with its updated visual identity, Alfa Laval will be present at Stand 17B, a new 80-square-meter space at the heart of the year's most important olive oil industry event. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience live demo units of the Foodec Sigma decanter and UVPX413 separator. Alfa Laval's experts will be available for consultations and technical discussions throughout the event.

We look forward to meeting you in Jaén, the world capital of olive oil production.

