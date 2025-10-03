Etihad Rail Drives The Future Of Transport With Commitment To Innovation At Global Rail 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Launch of landmark Etihad Rail Innovation Centre (ERIC), the first of its kind in the region, dedicated to mobility innovation

. Second iteration of the Global Rail Innovation Awards reflects commitment to reshaping the future of transport, with a AED 1 million grant to support and accelerate high-potential innovations

. Technical Conference highlighted expert-led sessions on engineering, digitalisation, rolling stock, asset management, and operational innovation

. Youth Hackathon launched to empower the next generation of innovators

. Innovation Hub, spotlighting AI, automation, and next-generation mobility technologies, featured over 25 projects.

Abu Dhabi, October 2025: Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network, continues to reiterate its commitment to innovation at Global Rail 2025, held under the theme“Driving the Future of Transport and Global Connectivity”.

At Global Rail 2025, Etihad Rail announced the launch of the Etihad Rail Innovation Centre (ERIC), the UAE's first national platform dedicated to mobility innovation. It further announced the winners of the second iteration of the Global Rail Innovation Awards, a AED 1 million grant which serves as a global platform to discover and accelerate high-potential innovations in rail, logistics and infrastructure.

Together, these initiatives, alongside other key projects, highlight Etihad Rail's long-term strategy to position the UAE as a global hub that aims to transform the future of transport and logistics while aligning with national priorities such as the UAE Vision 2031 and the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy.

The Etihad Rail Innovation Centre (ERIC): Driving the next generation of mobility

The Etihad Rail Innovation Centre is a major strategic investment designed to accelerate the UAE's position as a global hub for transport innovation. The ERIC is intended to transform the way people and goods move across the region by fostering cross-functional collaboration between industry, academia, startups, and government.

The launch of the ERIC at Global Rail 2025 further underscores the UAE's role in driving global mobility transformation and its emerging position as a platform for where ideas are generated, tested and scaled. It will serve as the UAE's national hub for accelerating innovation in transport and logistics, with a dedicated mission is to identify, validate, and scale new mobility solutions from rail infrastructure and rolling stock to digital systems and intermodal connectivity.

Etihad Rail has already began working on a broad spectrum of innovation projects that will be brought together and scaled through the Etihad Rail Innovation Centre. Some of these projects include piloting robotics to transform inspection processes, testing magnetic rail technologies for energy-efficient travel, and developing homegrown ideas from within Etihad Rail.

The ERIC will support Etihad Rail through project identification, idea acceleration, and commercialisation, while also providing external partners with dedicated spaces to showcase, test, and scale innovations. Startups and researchers will gain access to incubation and acceleration programs, alongside opportunities to enter GCC markets and expand globally. It will also serve as an industry hub for collaboration with government, private sector, universities, and startups, embracing hybrid models that blend internal expertise and promote new joint ventures.

Global Rail Innovation Awards: Shaping the future of transport

Following on from the success of its first iteration, Etihad Rail concluded the second Global Rail Innovation Awards at Global Rail 2025. The Awards serve as an international platform to discover and accelerate high-potential innovations in rail, logistics and infrastructure, with an AED 1 million grant dedicated to bringing these ideas closer to market.

Ameera Al Khlaifi, Director of Strategy – ER General & Passenger at Etihad Rail said:“The Etihad Rail Innovation Centre (ERIC) will serve as a key driver of sustainable growth and smart mobility across the region. As the first of its kind in the UAE, it will accelerate the development of technologies and solutions that advance efficiency, safety, and sustainability. The Global Rail Innovation Award 2025, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, complements this mission. Together, these initiatives embody our commitment to driving innovation in the transport sector. The award provides a global platform to identify and accelerate pioneering solutions that will shape the next generation of rail and logistics, while reinforcing the UAE's role as a leading destination for innovation in this vital sector.”

The competition attracted 242 submissions from across the world, more than triple the entries from last year, providing a unique insight to the next generation of transport. After a rigorous 4 step evaluation process, finalists were invited to showcase their projects during Global Rail 2025, highlighting the international nature of the UAE's role as a convenor for innovation.

The following winners were recognised for their contribution to efficiency, safety and sustainability:

SBS Transit from Singapore, who have leveraged advanced AI to make sign language more accessible on Public Transport.

Future Maintenance Technologies (FMT) from Australia, who are providing solutions for rolling stock inspection via robots, creating safer working conditions and predictive maintenance.

TRE ALTAMIRA from Italy who use satellite monitoring to detect early warning signs and reduce surveying costs

Engaging talent and showcasing innovation:

Global Rail 2025 also featured platforms that are dedicated to supporting talent and expertise, along with the opportunity to showcase the latest technologies.

Etihad Rail organised a Global Rail Youth Hackathon, a two-day competition for students and recent graduates to design innovative solutions that will reimagine the future of rail and infrastructure in the UAE. More than 200 students and recent graduates took part to compete for cash prizes in a fast-paced environment where creativity meets problem-solving. Etihad Rail designed the hackathon to align with the UAE's ambitions to spread the culture of digital transformation, while empowering the next generation to play a role in shaping smarter, more sustainable mobility for the region.

Alongside nurturing youth talent, Global Rail 2025 also provided a high-level platform for knowledge exchange through its Technical Conference, which brought together experts, policymakers and practitioners from around the world. Held over three days, the conference featured 54 sessions across 15 specialised tracks, covering topics such as high-speed rail, AI-driven predictive maintenance, sustainable materials, passenger experience, and advancements in signalling and communications. The Technical Conference brought together researchers, practitioners and policymakers to explore innovations and share insights shaping the future of transport and global connectivity.

Global Rail 2025 also hosted an Innovation Hub, which spotlighted AI, automation, and next-generation mobility technologies from more than 25 companies. The hub, which had grown by four times in size from last year's event, highlighted the growing role of innovation as a driving force for resilience, competitiveness, and real-world transformation across the global transport sector.

Looking Ahead:

With global passenger traffic expected to reach 9.5bn by the end of 2025, there is a pressing need for transformative solutions across rail. With initiatives such as the Etihad Rail Innovation Centre, the Global Rail Innovation Awards, the Youth Hackathon, and the Innovation Hub, Etihad Rail is bringing together the talent, technology and global collaboration needed to create a path from ideas to impact. Together these initiatives reinforce the UAE's role as a platform for innovation and shaping the future of transport.

Global Rail 2025:

Global Rail 2025 is the premier global platform advancing the future of rail and transport infrastructure. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and hosted by Etihad Rail, the event convenes global transport leaders, policymakers, financiers, and innovators to drive sustainable, interconnected mobility.

Taking place amid rapid population growth and rising global passenger demand, Global Rail 2025 aims to foster strategic collaboration across the industry to build resilient supply chains, connected communities, and future-ready transport ecosystems through innovation, sustainable financing, and global dialogue.