'Knowtalks' Inspires With New Discussions In Jordan About AI, Cybersecurity, And CSR

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As part of its 'KnowTalks' initiative, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), launched a new series of inspiring discussion sessions in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Held at the Rainbow Theater, the sessions explored a diverse range of critical topics, including strategy development, humanity in the age of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and corporate social responsibility (CSR). This initiative aligns with MBRF's continued commitment to addressing the knowledge and development challenges faced by nations and to promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.

The opening session, titled The Human Firewall: Fighting Cybercrime with Awareness, was presented by Dr. Omran Salem, a cybersecurity expert and lecturer at Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan. He explored the critical role of technology in empowering people of determination and provided a comprehensive overview of the practical aspects of cybersecurity. His discussion covered key technology-related risks, relevant laws and regulations, and the practical applications of cybersecurity measures across various sectors, such as smart cities, digital governance, e-learning, digital media, the Internet of Things (IoT), healthcare, and industry.

The session also shed light on the groups most commonly targeted by cybercriminals and featured a presentation on frequent hacking techniques, such as social engineering, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, software vulnerabilities, and human error. Attendees were actively engaged through live demonstrations and real-life scenarios, including examples of camera hacking and social media account breaches. The session concluded with a set of practical tips and guidelines aimed at helping individuals protect their personal devices and accounts.

The second session, CSR for Sustainable Communities, was delivered by Zahia Na'san, Director of the Airport International Group Foundation. It highlighted CSR initiatives designed to foster sustainable community development, with a particular focus on the Al-Jizah region, which is home to over 28 villages and around 118,000 residents, and faces an unemployment rate of 19 percent. The session also discussed advanced training programs that have helped individuals acquire essential practical skills, enabling them to successfully enter the labor market.

The session shared impressive results from the training programs, highlighting that more than 600 participants have graduated, including 112 women across seven courses in 2024. Female participation saw a notable increase, rising from 43 percent in 2024 to 68 percent in 2025. Among the graduates, 64 percent secured employment, while 25 percent went on to launch small businesses, generating incomes between 500 and 1,000 Jordanian dinars. The CSR initiatives have shown a measurable impact across 12 villages in the Al-Jizah region, contributing to community development and creating real-life success stories.

The third session, Staying Human in the Age of Intelligent Everything, was led by Dr. Yazan Hijazi, Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer at hea Global. Dr. Hijazi discussed existential questions related to human nature in the age of artificial intelligence, exploring how we are changing as humans with the emergence of AI. He emphasized that the future is not defined by digital platforms but by self-awareness, underscoring that humanity is the greatest value we should strive for. Dr. Hijazi urged attendees to embrace self-acceptance, seek truth, and actively engage in the ongoing journey of creativity and progress.

The fourth session, The Business Called Me, delivered by business consultant Musa Obeidat, delved into the true meaning of strategy within the corporate world. He cited companies like Apple that have flourished through clear and well-defined strategies, and contrasted them with examples such as Nokia and Kodak, which struggled due to outdated or weak strategic approaches.

Obeidat also highlighted the relevance of strategic thinking in personal life and emphasized how it can help individuals shape a clear vision, set meaningful goals, manage their resources, and balance priorities effectively. He further reinforced the idea that 'failure is not the opposite of success, but part of the journey toward it.'

'KnowTalks' is a series of intellectual seminars that convene leading experts to address challenges related to knowledge and development. The initiative offers a dynamic platform for sharing insights from global experiences while encouraging participants to engage directly with experts and decision-makers. Through constructive dialogue and idea exchange, the initiative aims to contribute to the development of more comprehensive and impactful solutions.