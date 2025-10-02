Debra M Haak
-
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law,
Queen's University, Ontario
Dr Debra M Haak PhD (Queen's), MPhil (St Andrews), LLB (UNB), BA Hons (Western) is an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Law at Queen's University where she teaches Criminal and Constitutional Law.
Debra's research is concerned with how legal decision makers contend with interests, rights, and values in tension in a liberal democracy where rights are constitutionally protected. She is increasingly interested in whether, how, and why substantive and procedural features of Charter litigation may prioritize some interests, rights and/or values over others. For more than a decade, Debra's research has focussed on the intractable debate over the role of law in the commercial exchange of sexual touching. Her current research project - Sex in the Age of Gender - aims to bring conceptual clarity to human rights protections based on sex and those based on gender. Her research has been published in the UBC Law Review, the Windsor Review of Legal and Social Issues, the Queen's Law Journal, the Supreme Court Law Review, The Globe & Mail, National Post, Ottawa Citizen and in other print media and online publications across Canada.
Debra practiced commercial and insolvency litigation at Gowlings (formerly Smith Lyons) in Toronto for 20 years, and appeared regularly before all levels of court in Ontario. She spent one court year at the Inns of Court in London, England, as the recipient of the prestigious Harold G Fox Foundation Scholarship. She marshaled for The Hon Mr. Justice John Thomas (later Baron Thomas of Cwmgiedd, Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales).Experience
-
2020–present
Assistant Professor, Queen's University, Canada
2020–2021
Postdoctoral Fellow, Queen's University, Canada
2016–2020
Adjunct Professor/Visiting Scholar, Osgoode Hall Law School, York University, Canada
2015–2019
Teaching Fellow, Queen's University, Canada
1993–2016
Partner/Associate, Gowling WLG
-
2019
Queen's University, PhD
1996
Law Society of Upper Canada, Called to the Ontario Bar
1995
University of New Brunswick, LLB
1993
University of St Andrews, MPhil
1990
University of Western Ontario, BA (Hons)
-
2024
Two Different Conceptions of Equality: Assessing the Constitutionality of Commercial Sex Laws in Canada” Supreme Court Law Review, Supreme Court Law Review
2023
Revisiting the Analytical Distinction Between Section 7 and Section 1 of the Charter: Legislative Objectives, Policy Goals, and Public Interests, 112 Supreme Court Law Review 115
2022
The Case of the Reasonable Hypothetical Sex Worker, 60:1 Alberta LR
2021
The Good Governance of Empirical Evidence About Prostitution, Sex Work, and Sex Trafficking in Constitutional Litigation, 46:2 Queen's LJ 187
2019
Re(De)fining Prostitution and Sex Work: Conceptual Clarity for Legal Thinking, 40 Windsor Rev Leg Soc Issues 67
2017
The Initial Test of Constitutional Validity: Identifying the Legislative Objectives of Canada's New Prostitution Laws, 50:3 UBC L Rev 657
-
2023
Sex in the Age of Gender
Role:
Funding Source:
Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada
2023
Sex in the Age of Gender
Role:
Funding Source:
Canadian Bar Association
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment