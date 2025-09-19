Swiss Politician Alfred Heer Dies
-
Deutsch
de
SVP-Nationalrat Alfred Heer in Zürich gestorben
Original
Read more: SVP-Nationalrat Alfred Heer in Zürich gestorbe
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The city police confirmed corresponding media reports at the request of the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
The city police confirmed that they had been called to a medical emergency in the city of Zurich during the night. Heer, a member of the right-wing Swiss People's Party, was confirmed dead at the scene. According to the police, the usual investigation into the death is underway. No further information is available at the moment.
+ Political racism rears ugly head
Heer was a long-standing member of the House of Representatives for the Swiss People's Party and the Council of Europe.
He entered the political arena in 1994 when he became a member of the Zurich city parliament, after which he was a cantonal councillor and, since 2007, a member of the House of Representatives. He was elected to the Council of Europe in 2011.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...External Content Related Stories Popular Stories More Global elections Does democracy really make the world more peaceful? Read more: Does democracy really make the world more peaceful
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment