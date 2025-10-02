Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Manchester Synagogue Stabbing Leaves Two Dead

Manchester Synagogue Stabbing Leaves Two Dead


2025-10-02 08:23:03
(MENAFN) Police have confirmed that two individuals were fatally stabbed outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday.

Greater Manchester Police report that a third man, believed to be the assailant, was shot by armed officers and is also thought to have died. Authorities are awaiting confirmation due to suspicious items found on his person, prompting a bomb disposal team to be called to the scene.

Three additional victims remain hospitalized in serious condition following the attack.

In response, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated, "additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country."

Officials say police were alerted at 9:31 a.m. local time after reports of a car driving towards pedestrians and a stabbing in progress. Armed officers discharged their firearms at 9:38 a.m., shooting the suspected attacker.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told media that residents should steer clear of the area but offered reassurance, saying, "the immediate danger appears to be over."

MENAFN02102025000045017169ID1110141991

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search