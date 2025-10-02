403
Manchester Synagogue Stabbing Leaves Two Dead
(MENAFN) Police have confirmed that two individuals were fatally stabbed outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday.
Greater Manchester Police report that a third man, believed to be the assailant, was shot by armed officers and is also thought to have died. Authorities are awaiting confirmation due to suspicious items found on his person, prompting a bomb disposal team to be called to the scene.
Three additional victims remain hospitalized in serious condition following the attack.
In response, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated, "additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country."
Officials say police were alerted at 9:31 a.m. local time after reports of a car driving towards pedestrians and a stabbing in progress. Armed officers discharged their firearms at 9:38 a.m., shooting the suspected attacker.
Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told media that residents should steer clear of the area but offered reassurance, saying, "the immediate danger appears to be over."
