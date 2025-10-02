Network International And Magnati Merge To Create The Leading Fintech Across The Middle East & Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, October 2, 2025/APO Group/ --

Network International ( ), a leading fintech company across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Magnati, a leading payment solution provider in the UAE, today announced the completion of their strategic merger under the ownership of a Brookfield-led consortium.

The merged entity will operate under the name Network International LLC. With an expanded suite of solutions, ranging from digital payments and data-driven insights to SME lending and advanced fraud prevention, the merged entity is well-placed to drive innovation, scale, and financial inclusion across the region. The company will continue to collaborate with governments to accelerate digital transformation and expand access to financial services throughout MEA.

Hadi Badri, Chairman of the Board, Network International , said,“This merger creates a UAE homegrown fintech champion for the Middle East and Africa region with attractive opportunities for growth and innovation. The combined platform of Network International and Magnati will empower local merchants to thrive in one of the world's most dynamic fintech regions.”

Murat Cagri Suzer, Group CEO of Network International , said, "By uniting two leaders with deep regional expertise and capabilities, we are creating a fintech platform with the scale, technology, and talent to shape the future of digital commerce across the region. Together, we bring even greater value to our clients and partners through diverse product offerings, faster innovation, enhanced data and insights, and a stronger geographic footprint.”

The integration of both businesses will take place in a phased manner, and their brands will continue to co-exist for the time being.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Network International.

Media Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Network International

Dubai, UAE

Tel: +971 4 303 2431

Email: ...al

Carole Helou

Burson, UAE

Tel: 971-4-4507600;

Fax: 971-4-4358040

Email: carole@bursonglobal

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa's leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team members on the ground work closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

About Magnati:

Magnati is a regional leader in the payment solutions industry focused on direct acquiring, issuer processing, and acquiring processing. Magnati provides government, merchant, and institutional clients with an intelligent payments platform, using next-generation technology to deliver improved experiences and increased efficiency. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Magnati's expertise and relationships provide a platform for the company to attract international partners while setting a new standard for innovation and delivery in the payments industry.



Visit for more information.