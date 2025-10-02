403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Naval Forces Intercept Sumud Flotilla
(MENAFN) Israeli naval units intercepted a humanitarian flotilla en route to the blockaded Gaza Strip and detained several activists onboard, according to statements released late Wednesday by the mission's organizers.
The initiative, known as the Global Sumud Flotilla, reported that Israeli military vessels encircled their boats as they attempted to breach the long-standing maritime blockade imposed on Gaza.
Many activists also claimed that their communications were disrupted, citing signal interference and loss of contact across several of the participating vessels.
The International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG) verified that a total of 19 ships, including the Alma, Sirius, Adara, and Deir Yassin, were intercepted during the mission.
Numerous activists shared footage online that appeared to show Israeli naval boats approaching their fleet and instructing them to alter their navigation path.
“We are being attacked right now by the Zionist (Israeli) army,” the ICBSG stated on the platform owned by the U.S.-based company X.
“Some ships have already been intercepted, and a state of emergency has been declared aboard all vessels.”
“High Alert. Our vessels are being illegally intercepted. Cameras are offline, and vessels have been boarded by military personnel.”
In a further allegation, the committee accused Israeli forces of employing excessive force against the activists.
According to the ICBSG, one of the ships was struck deliberately, and military personnel used water cannons before forcibly entering the boats.
The statement also claimed that peaceful participants, hailing from 50 different nations, were "brutally mistreated" during the operation.
The initiative, known as the Global Sumud Flotilla, reported that Israeli military vessels encircled their boats as they attempted to breach the long-standing maritime blockade imposed on Gaza.
Many activists also claimed that their communications were disrupted, citing signal interference and loss of contact across several of the participating vessels.
The International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG) verified that a total of 19 ships, including the Alma, Sirius, Adara, and Deir Yassin, were intercepted during the mission.
Numerous activists shared footage online that appeared to show Israeli naval boats approaching their fleet and instructing them to alter their navigation path.
“We are being attacked right now by the Zionist (Israeli) army,” the ICBSG stated on the platform owned by the U.S.-based company X.
“Some ships have already been intercepted, and a state of emergency has been declared aboard all vessels.”
“High Alert. Our vessels are being illegally intercepted. Cameras are offline, and vessels have been boarded by military personnel.”
In a further allegation, the committee accused Israeli forces of employing excessive force against the activists.
According to the ICBSG, one of the ships was struck deliberately, and military personnel used water cannons before forcibly entering the boats.
The statement also claimed that peaceful participants, hailing from 50 different nations, were "brutally mistreated" during the operation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment