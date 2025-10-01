Trump Signs Executive Order Guaranteeing Security Of Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on September 29, 2025, in which he guarantees Qatar's security, warning that any armed attack on the country will be considered a threat to the peace and security of the United States.

This comes in wake of the Israel's unprecendented attack on the country on September 9, 2025, that drew regional and global outrage.

The US Embassy in Qatar shared the executive order today, October 1, 2025, stating that over the years, the United States and the State of Qatar have been bound together by close cooperation, shared interests, and the close relationship between its armed forces.



"The State of Qatar has hosted United States forces, enabled critical security operations, and stood as a steadfast ally in pursuit of peace, stability, and prosperity, both in the Middle East and abroad, including as a mediator that has assisted the United States' attempts to resolve significant regional and global conflicts. In recognition of this history, and in light of the continuing threats to the State of Qatar posed by foreign aggression, it is the policy of the United States to guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar against external attack," said the US President.

He further added that, "In the event of an attack [on Qatar], the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures - including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military - to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability."

The order also mentioned that the Secretary of War, in coordination with the Secretary of State and the Director of National Intelligence, shall maintain joint contingency planning with the State of Qatar to ensure a rapid and coordinated response to any foreign aggression against the State of Qatar.

The full executive order is mentioned below:

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and in recognition of the enduring alliance between the United States and the State of Qatar, it is hereby ordered:

Section 1. Policy. Over the years, the United States and the State of Qatar have been bound together by close cooperation, shared interests, and the close relationship between our armed forces. The State of Qatar has hosted United States forces, enabled critical security operations, and stood as a steadfast ally in pursuit of peace, stability, and prosperity, both in the Middle East and abroad, including as a mediator that has assisted the United States' attempts to resolve significant regional and global conflicts. In recognition of this history, and in light of the continuing threats to the State of Qatar posed by foreign aggression, it is the policy of the United States to guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar against external attack.

Section 2. Commitment. (a) The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States.

(b) In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures - including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military - to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability.

(c) The Secretary of War, in coordination with the Secretary of State and the Director of National Intelligence, shall maintain joint contingency planning with the State of Qatar to ensure a rapid and coordinated response to any foreign aggression against the State of Qatar.

(d) The Secretary of State shall reaffirm this assurance to the State of Qatar and coordinate with allies and partners to ensure complementary measures of support.

(e) The Secretary of State shall continue to partner with the State of Qatar as and when appropriate for conflict resolution and mediation in recognition of the State of Qatar 's extensive diplomatic and mediation experience.

Section 3. Implementation. All executive departments and agencies shall take appropriate steps, consistent with law, to implement this order.

Section 4. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

(d) The costs for publication of this order shall be borne by the Department of State.



DONALD J. TRUMP

THE WHITE HOUSE,

September 29, 2025.