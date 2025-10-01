403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Says France Is “in Confrontation” with Russia
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France is currently "in confrontation" with Russia due to recent alleged violations of European airspace. Addressing the press ahead of the EU summit in Copenhagen, Macron characterized Russia as a "very aggressive actor" in Europe’s information space over the past years, citing cyberattacks, election interference, the Ukraine war, nuclear threats, and provocations in the air.
"The European response must be operational. That means there must be no weakness. I think we need to restate that anyone who violates European airspace is liable to face retaliation, because that is our right," Macron stressed.
He emphasized the urgent need to boost Europe’s defense, calling for enhanced long-range missile systems, European ballistic capabilities, and expanded solar and anti-drone defenses.
Macron also addressed a growing investigation into a tanker suspected to be part of Russia’s shadow fleet, spotted off the coast of Saint-Nazaire. "There were very serious mistakes that were committed by this crew, which moreover justifies why the procedure is now becoming judicial," he said.
While cautious about linking the tanker to recent drone incidents in Denmark, he warned, "It's under the control of our justice, and this is the best evidence of the fact that in the Baltic Sea, in the North Sea, in the Atlantic Ocean, in the Mediterranean Sea, you have a lot of vessels precisely being part of this shadow fleet."
Based on joint assessments, Macron estimated that between 600 and 1,000 such vessels are operating globally.
The tanker, known as "Pushpa" or "Boracay" and registered under the Benin flag, left Russia on September 20 en route to northwest India with an expected arrival on October 20. However, it has been anchored near the Saint-Nazaire wind farm for several days. French authorities launched an investigation over missing documentation and the crew’s refusal to comply with orders, confirmed by the Brest prosecutor’s office to a broadcaster.
The prosecutor’s office warned the charges could lead to penalties including "at most and as the principal penalty, a sentence of up to one year in correctional prison and/or a fine of €150,000 ($176,300).”
"The European response must be operational. That means there must be no weakness. I think we need to restate that anyone who violates European airspace is liable to face retaliation, because that is our right," Macron stressed.
He emphasized the urgent need to boost Europe’s defense, calling for enhanced long-range missile systems, European ballistic capabilities, and expanded solar and anti-drone defenses.
Macron also addressed a growing investigation into a tanker suspected to be part of Russia’s shadow fleet, spotted off the coast of Saint-Nazaire. "There were very serious mistakes that were committed by this crew, which moreover justifies why the procedure is now becoming judicial," he said.
While cautious about linking the tanker to recent drone incidents in Denmark, he warned, "It's under the control of our justice, and this is the best evidence of the fact that in the Baltic Sea, in the North Sea, in the Atlantic Ocean, in the Mediterranean Sea, you have a lot of vessels precisely being part of this shadow fleet."
Based on joint assessments, Macron estimated that between 600 and 1,000 such vessels are operating globally.
The tanker, known as "Pushpa" or "Boracay" and registered under the Benin flag, left Russia on September 20 en route to northwest India with an expected arrival on October 20. However, it has been anchored near the Saint-Nazaire wind farm for several days. French authorities launched an investigation over missing documentation and the crew’s refusal to comply with orders, confirmed by the Brest prosecutor’s office to a broadcaster.
The prosecutor’s office warned the charges could lead to penalties including "at most and as the principal penalty, a sentence of up to one year in correctional prison and/or a fine of €150,000 ($176,300).”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment