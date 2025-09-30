SEMLER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Semler Scientific, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm
What's Happening:
- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Semler Scientific, Inc. (“Semler” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:SMLR) in the United States District Court, Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Semler securities between March 10, 2021 and April 15, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 28 th to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Allegation Details:
- The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Semler Scientific did not disclose a material investigation by the United States Department of Justice (the "DOJ") into violations of the False Claims Act, while discussing possible violations of the False Claims Act (and aggressive DOJ enforcement thereof) in hypothetical terms; and (2) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
Next Steps:
- If you purchased or otherwise acquired Semler shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.
About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
...
Legal Disclaimer:
