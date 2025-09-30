Mdwerks' Two Trees Beverage Subsidiary Awarded Gold Badge In Best Of Asheville 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Voted Best Distillery in Asheville Three Years in a Row

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks” or the“Company”) (OTCQB: MDWK) , a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today announced that its award-winning subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company (“Two Trees”), won a Gold Badge in the Best of Asheville 2025 contest, the third year in a row that participants have voted Two Trees as the best distillery serving the Asheville, NC region.

Two Trees creates fine spirits, aged sustainably, under the Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits® brands at its distillery in Fletcher, North Carolina, where it also operates a popular tasting room. Two Trees brings together pristine Appalachian Mountain water, the finest quality grains, and a Sustainably MaturedTM aging method to deliver award-winning spirits with less wood consumption. In addition to receiving the Gold Badge in the Best of Asheville 2025, Two Trees won a Gold Medal at the 2025 New York World Spirits Competition earlier this month and received three 2025 SIP Awards earlier this summer, further demonstrating that the Company's aging method not only reduces carbon footprint but also produces spirits that taste great.

Steven Laker, Chief Executive Officer of MDWerks, commented,“We are proud to announce that Two Trees Beverage Company won a Gold Badge in the Best of Asheville 2025 contest as the best distillery for the third year running. Our proprietary spirits rapid aging method supports environmental sustainability while simultaneously delivering outstanding spirits that consumers cherish, as highlighted by this recognition and multiple recent blind tasting awards.”

About MDWerks, Inc.

MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks”) (OTCQB: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit .

MDWerks' wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees' fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards. For more information, please visit .

MDWerks' wholly owned subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC (“RFS”), addresses companies' most pressing challenges by implementing automated radio frequency technology systems in a sustainable way reducing costs and increasing speed to market when compared to traditional methods. For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by MDWK and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“seek,”“believe,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,”“strategy,”“future,”“likely,”“may,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MDWK's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for MDWK's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

