Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: A Strategic Overview Of Clinical Advancements And Drug Pipeline Growth By Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 26 September 2025, Bristol-Myers Squibb conducted a study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of KarXT + KarX-EC in adult participants with agitation related to Alzheimer's Disease.

On 25 September 2025, MapLight Therapeutics organized a study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ML-007C-MA in male and female participants aged 55 to 90 years with hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis (ADP).

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Overview

Dementia is a general term used to describe a significant decline in cognitive ability that interferes with a person's activities of daily living. Alzheimer disease (AD) is the most prevalent type of dementia, accounting for at least two-thirds of cases in individuals aged 65 and older. AD is a neurodegenerative condition with insidious onset and progressive impairment of behavioral and cognitive functions. These functions include memory, comprehension, language, attention, reasoning, and judgment. While AD does not directly cause death, it substantially raises vulnerability to other complications, which can eventually lead to a person's death.

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

NE3107: BioVie

NE3107 is an orally available small molecule with potential anti-inflammatory and insulin-sensitizing properties that can cross the blood-brain barrier. It was originally developed by NeurMedix and acquired by BioVie in April. The experimental molecule works by blocking the activation of two major regulators of inflammatory pathways: extracellular signal regulated kinase (ERK) and nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B-cells (NF-κB). NFκB is activated by amyloid beta and tau - two proteins that form toxic clumps that contribute to Alzheimer's - and by the pro-inflammatory molecules that it stimulates, leading to chronic inflammation. NE3107 was found to have no immunosuppressive effects and to block ERK- and NF-κB-induced inflammation without suppressing their functions involved in maintaining overall balance, such as insulin signaling and nerve cell growth and survival. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Alzheimer Disease.

AMX0035: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc

AMX0035 is an investigational, oral, fixed-dose combination of sodium Phenylbutyrate (PB) and Taurursodiol (TURSO). This combination therapy is designed to reduce neuronal death through two mechanisms: sodium phenylbutyrate decreases Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) stress (by upregulating the master chaperone regulator DJ-1) and TUDCA mitigates mitochondrial dysfunction (by incorporating into the mitochondrial membrane and increasing apoptotic threshold). AMX0035 is designed to slow or mitigate neurodegeneration by targeting endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress and mitochondrial dysfunction, two connected central pathways that lead to cell death and neurodegeneration. Preclinical studies have provided evidence that AMX0035 may reduce cell death and improve cellular function, also supporting the synergistic effect of AMX0035 compared to individual compounds. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

CT-1812: Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics isdeveloping CT1812, an oral, brain-penetrant, small molecule therapeutic, which has been shown to protect neurons and synapses by preventing the binding of toxic oligomers. CT1812 acts as a neuroprotective agent both by shielding neurons and synapses from oligomer binding and by preventing oligomers from attaching to synapses in the first place. CT1812 may help mitigate the neurotoxic effects, slowing cognitive decline and progression of Alzheimer's disease. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Alzheimer's-disease.

CM383: KeyMed Biosciences

CM383 is an investigational drug being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is a small molecule designed to target the underlying mechanisms of the disease, specifically by modulating the immune response and reducing neuroinflammation, which are key factors in Alzheimer's pathology. CM383 works by targeting the immune system's response to amyloid-beta plaques, which are characteristic of Alzheimer's disease. It aims to enhance the brain's ability to clear these plaques and improve neuronal health. This approach is distinct from many traditional Alzheimer's treatments that primarily focus on amyloid plaque reduction or cholinergic modulation. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of development to treat Alzheimer's-disease.

