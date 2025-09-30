ADT Announces $1.0 Billion Notes Offering
Forward-Looking Statements
ADT has made statements in this press release and other reports, filings, and other public written and verbal announcements that are forward-looking and therefore subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described below. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this document are, or could be,“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and are made in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided thereunder. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Offering, the incurrence of incremental term loans and the expected use of proceeds of the Offering and the incremental term loans, including with respect to the Redemption; the expectations, plans and objectives of management; any stated or implied outcomes with regard to the foregoing; and other matters. Without limiting the generality of the preceding sentences, any time we use the words“ongoing,”“expects,”“intends,”“will,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“confident,”“continue,”“propose,”“seeks,”“could,”“may,”“should,”“estimates,”“forecasts,”“might,”“goals,”“objectives,”“targets,”“planned,”“projects,” and, in each case, their negative or various or comparable terminology, and similar expressions, we intend to clearly express that the information deals with possible future events and is forward-looking in nature. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. ADT cautions that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of ADT's control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this press release, including among others, factors relating to risks and uncertainties regarding the benefits and any difficulties with respect to the effect of the Company's divestiture of its commercial business and the Company's exit from its residential solar business (the“ADT Solar Exit”), including that the costs of the ADT Solar Exit may exceed the Company's best estimates; the Company's ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes and other industry changes; the Company's ability to maintain and grow the Company's existing customer base and to integrate strategic bulk purchases of customer accounts; activity in repurchasing shares of ADT's common stock under the Company's current share repurchase plan; the Company's expectations regarding its ability to effectively implement counter measures intended to safeguard the Company's information technology assets and operations; the Company's ongoing assessments of the impacts of cybersecurity incidents, including with respect to the Company's relationships with customers, employees and regulators; the Company's ability to coordinate effectively with its third party business partners to address any cybersecurity incidents; legal, reputational and financial risks resulting from any cybersecurity incidents; and that any future, or still undetected, cybersecurity related incident, whether an attack, disruption, intrusion, denial of service, theft or other breach could result in unauthorized access to, or disclosure of, data, resulting in claims, costs and reputational harm that could negatively affect actual results of operations or financial condition; the development, deployment, and use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) in our products and services, including technological and legal uncertainties surrounding AI technologies; any material changes to the valuation allowances the Company takes with respect to its deferred tax assets; any changes in regulations or laws, economic and financial conditions, including labor and tax law changes or any impacts on the global economy or consumer discretionary spending due to tariffs or otherwise, changes to privacy requirements, changes to telemarketing, email marketing and similar consumer protection laws, interest volatility, and trade tariffs and restrictions applicable to the products we sell; the Company's ability to effectively implement its strategic partnerships with State Farm or Google, including, commercializing products or utilizing any of the amounts invested in the Company or provided by State Farm for research and development or other purposes; and risks that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the SEC, including the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained therein. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. ADT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
