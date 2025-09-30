Typhoon Bualoi Death Toll Nears Twenty in Vietnam
(MENAFN) The death toll from Typhoon Bualoi has risen to 19 in Vietnam, with thousands displaced by the catastrophic rains and floods, local media reported on Tuesday.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the current toll includes 19 fatalities, 13 missing, and 88 injured individuals, as reported by Vietnamese media.
The storm has also wreaked havoc in the Ha Tinh and Nghe An regions, where over 105,000 homes have either been completely destroyed or had their roofs torn off, in addition to widespread damage to rice fields and other crops.
In the wake of the storm, airlines canceled 42 flights and delayed 51 others at four major airports: Da Nang, Phu Bai, Dong Hoi, and Tho Xuan.
Typhoon Bualoi made landfall on Monday in northern central Vietnam, bringing torrential rains and severe flooding. Authorities have since evacuated more than 30,000 people from affected areas.
Known as "Storm No. 10," Bualoi is being noted as the fastest-moving storm ever recorded in the East Sea, traveling over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) in just over two days—from September 26 to September 28—before striking the country's northern and central regions.
Earlier, Bualoi, a tropical storm, had already caused the deaths of at least 26 people and affected over two million individuals in the Philippines.
This devastating storm follows closely on the heels of Super Typhoon Ragasa, which claimed more than 20 lives in Taiwan and the Philippines.
