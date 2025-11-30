Alef Education Honoured At 3Rd Emirates Labour Market Award For Excellence In Employment Practices

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has been honoured at the prestigious 3rd edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award (EMLA). Organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the event was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The Emirates Labour Market Award, approved by the UAE Cabinet, celebrates the efforts of the private sector establishments, honouring leading businesspersons and employees, and highlighting successful practices in the UAE labour market.

Alef Education secured second place in the Professional & Consulting Services Sector category, a recognition of its excellence in employment practices, empowerment initiatives, and ability to attract skilled talent. The award highlighted the company's structured, inclusive, and forward-thinking approach to hiring, talent development, and internal mobility.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said:“We are honoured to be recognised by the Emirates Labour Market Award. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to cultivating a diverse, empowered, and future-ready workforce. At Alef Education, we believe that fostering an exceptional work environment, developing our people and promoting employee wellbeing is just as vital as our mission to reshape the educational landscape through AI-powered solutions. This award reaffirms that belief and inspires us to continue raising the bar.”

This latest accolade underscores Alef Education's position as a purpose-driven organisation committed to nurturing talent, supporting national priorities, and shaping the future of education.