Indian Mission In Medan Offers Condolences Over Floods, Landslides In Indonesia

MENAFN - IANS) Jakarta, Nov 30 (IANS) India's Consulate General in Medan on Sunday expressed condolences and solidarity with the people of Indonesia over the victims of floods and landslides in Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra.

"CGI Medan conveys deepest condolences for the tragic losses from floods and landslides in Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra, and reaffirms solidarity and support to affected people and Provincial Governments. India Indonesia Mitra Selamanya", the mission said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta offered condolences for the loss of life and property caused by floods and landslides in Aceh, North and West Sumatra, and reaffirmed solidarity with the people of Indonesia.

"The Embassy of India in Jakarta expresses its deepest sympathy and condolences for the tragic loss of life and property caused by the devastating floods and landslides in Aceh, North and West Sumatra, and reaffirms solidarity and support for the Government and those affected at this difficult moment," it posted on X.

The Indian mission's statement comes after 303 people died and 279 remained missing after flash floods and landslides struck three provinces of Indonesia's Sumatra, according to the country's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

Addressing a press conference, BNPB Chief Suharyanto stated that the highest number of casualties occurred in North Sumatra, with 166 deaths and 143 people still unaccounted for. As many as 90 people have died, while 85 remain missing in West Sumatra. A total of 47 people have died, and 51 others remain missing in Aceh, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Suharyanto chaired a coordination meeting with BPNB units deployed in the three most-affected provinces and stressed that operations must be intensified as weather conditions in the impacted regions start to improve.

He stated that the agency is prioritising three urgent tasks - carrying out search and rescue operations for those who are still missing, restoring disrupted communication access, and ensuring swift delivery of logistics to people impacted by floods and landslides.