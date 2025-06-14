Chinese Tech Giants Boost 'Made-In-India' Exports To US, Africa, And West Asia

MENAFN - KNN India)Chinese smartphone and electronics manufacturers such as Oppo, Realme, Hisense, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Transsion are increasingly exporting products manufactured in India to key global markets including the United States, West Asia, and Africa.

This development marks a significant shift from their earlier reliance on China and Vietnam for exports.

According to recent regulatory filings, Oppo India generated Rs 272 crore in export revenue during FY24, while Realme earned Rs 114 crore.

Hisense has expanded its production capabilities at its Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh through a Rs 100 crore investment in partnership with Epack Durable.

The company plans to begin exporting televisions and white goods to international markets from India early next year.

The export boost is largely driven by the Indian government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which encourages manufacturing in India.

Additionally, after the India-China border tensions in 2020, Chinese firms have faced informal pressure to localise operations, collaborate with Indian companies, and start exporting from India.

This push aligns with India's broader goals of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

Geopolitical shifts such as the US-China trade war and potential tariffs have also influenced Chinese firms to diversify their supply chains.

By manufacturing in India, they aim to mitigate trade risks and serve key markets more efficiently.

Companies like Lenovo and Motorola are also taking advantage of Indian manufacturing by exporting laptops, servers, and smartphones through local partnerships such as with Dixon Technologies.

Although none of these Chinese companies have appointed Indian CEOs, there is a noticeable increase in Indian leadership roles and collaborations within these firms.

This growing trend of exports from India not only benefits the Indian economy but also helps global firms adjust to an evolving geopolitical and trade environment.

(KNN Bureau)