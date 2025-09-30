Poland Says China’s Influence Key to Ending Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated on Monday that Beijing holds the unique ability to compel Moscow into agreeing to a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
"I personally believe that China is the only country that could actually force a ceasefire in this war," Sikorski said during his appearance at the Warsaw Forum.
He reinforced Poland's position, emphasizing the importance of Europe’s ongoing support for Kyiv while simultaneously exploring diplomatic avenues to end the hostilities.
Sikorski also noted China’s historical influence, recalling Beijing’s pressure on Moscow to pull out troops from Kazakhstan in January 2022. “Russia is now so dependent on China that this is a very powerful lever. The question, of course, is whether they would use it,” he added.
Turning to Poland’s own security efforts, Sikorski highlighted the country’s significant contribution to the security of the Schengen area. "We’ve made a major contribution to the integrity of the Schengen area by spending half a billion euros on a big and beautiful fence, which is now 98% effective," he said.
On the matter of a potential ceasefire, Sikorski acknowledged that Chinese officials have expressed support but insisted that words must be backed by action. "To say it is not enough; we would need to see pressure on Russia for the ceasefire to happen," he explained.
Sikorski also weighed in on Russia’s military situation, arguing that Moscow's doctrine of "escalate to de-escalate" has faltered on the battlefield. “Ukraine alone, without a navy, defeated Russia in the Black Sea,” he pointed out, adding that NATO holds a clear advantage in both air and land capabilities.
"Time is now playing against Vladimir Putin and for Ukraine – the sooner they realize this, the better for world peace," Sikorski concluded.
"I personally believe that China is the only country that could actually force a ceasefire in this war," Sikorski said during his appearance at the Warsaw Forum.
He reinforced Poland's position, emphasizing the importance of Europe’s ongoing support for Kyiv while simultaneously exploring diplomatic avenues to end the hostilities.
Sikorski also noted China’s historical influence, recalling Beijing’s pressure on Moscow to pull out troops from Kazakhstan in January 2022. “Russia is now so dependent on China that this is a very powerful lever. The question, of course, is whether they would use it,” he added.
Turning to Poland’s own security efforts, Sikorski highlighted the country’s significant contribution to the security of the Schengen area. "We’ve made a major contribution to the integrity of the Schengen area by spending half a billion euros on a big and beautiful fence, which is now 98% effective," he said.
On the matter of a potential ceasefire, Sikorski acknowledged that Chinese officials have expressed support but insisted that words must be backed by action. "To say it is not enough; we would need to see pressure on Russia for the ceasefire to happen," he explained.
Sikorski also weighed in on Russia’s military situation, arguing that Moscow's doctrine of "escalate to de-escalate" has faltered on the battlefield. “Ukraine alone, without a navy, defeated Russia in the Black Sea,” he pointed out, adding that NATO holds a clear advantage in both air and land capabilities.
"Time is now playing against Vladimir Putin and for Ukraine – the sooner they realize this, the better for world peace," Sikorski concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment