Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
24 Killed In Explosion At TTP Compound In Northwest Pakistan: Police

2025-09-22 07:11:35
Representational Photo

Peshawar – At least 24 people, including women and children, were killed and several others injured on Monday when explosive materials stored at a compound owned by the Pakistani Taliban exploded in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The incident took place in Tirah Valley's Matur Dara area in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.

The local administration denied the rumours about aerial strikes by the Pakistani fighter jets on the compound, saying the explosives used in bomb making exploded, causing the death of 24 people, including 14 militants.

At least 10 civilians, including women and children, were killed, along with 14 militants in the explosion, Station House Officer, Tirah police Station, Zafar Khan said.

The residents, however, claimed that the compound was hit by air strikes.

