South Korea Wine Market Size, Trends, Growth & Demand Forecast 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) South Korea Wine Market Size was valued at USD 9,683.51 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13,257.43 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025-2033. This growth is fueled by the rising popularity of Western dining culture, increased disposable income, changing lifestyle preferences, and growing consumer interest in premium and imported wines.

Key Highlights

✔️ Surge in demand for red, white, and sparkling wines among millennials and young professionals

✔️ Expanding e-commerce platforms for alcohol delivery and digital wine subscriptions

✔️ Growth in wine imports, especially from France, Chile, Italy, and the U.S.

✔️ Increasing influence of wine culture through media, food pairings, and wine education

✔️ Shift toward organic, biodynamic, and low-sugar wines among health-conscious consumers

✔️ Competitive landscape includes key players such as Lotte Liquor, HiteJinro, Wine & More, and GS Retail

How Is AI Transforming the South Korea Wine Market?

AI is playing a critical role in modernizing the wine industry-from personalized recommendations to optimized supply chains.

. AI-powered recommendation engines help consumers select wines based on taste preferences, food pairings, and past purchases

. Predictive analytics improve inventory management and reduce spoilage in wine retailing

. Virtual sommeliers and wine apps use AI to educate consumers and enhance discovery

. AI-driven logistics ensure optimal temperature and handling during distribution of premium wines

Key Market Trends and Drivers

. Rising Wine Consumption Among Women and Millennials: Changing preferences and lifestyle shifts are leading to increased wine consumption in younger and female demographics

. Boom in Wine Subscription Services: Digital platforms are offering curated monthly wine boxes tailored to Korean palates

. Wine as a Lifestyle Statement: Wine is increasingly viewed as a symbol of sophistication and social status

. Growing Interest in Wine Tourism: Regional events, tastings, and vineyard experiences are increasing domestic exposure to wine

. Low-Alcohol and Functional Wines Gaining Traction: Korean consumers are embracing wellness-friendly wine options

South Korea Wine Market Market Segmentation

Analysis by Product Type:



Still Wine

Sparkling Wine Fortified Wine and Vermouth

Analysis by Color:



Red Wine

Rose Wine White Wine

Analysis by Distribution Channel:



Off-Trade



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets



Specialty Stores



Online Stores

Others On-Trade

Regional Analysis:



Seoul Capital Area

Yeongnam (Southeastern Region)

Honam (Southwestern Region)

Hoseo (Central Region) Others

Latest Industry Developments

. June 2025: Lotte Liquor announced a partnership with a French winery to distribute exclusive Bordeaux wines in South Korea.

. February 2025: Wine & More expanded its retail footprint with 12 new stores focused on premium imported wines.

. October 2024: GS Retail launched an AI-based mobile app to recommend wines based on meals and moods.

