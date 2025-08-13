South Korea Wine Market Size, Trends, Growth & Demand Forecast 2025-2033
✔️ Surge in demand for red, white, and sparkling wines among millennials and young professionals
✔️ Expanding e-commerce platforms for alcohol delivery and digital wine subscriptions
✔️ Growth in wine imports, especially from France, Chile, Italy, and the U.S.
✔️ Increasing influence of wine culture through media, food pairings, and wine education
✔️ Shift toward organic, biodynamic, and low-sugar wines among health-conscious consumers
✔️ Competitive landscape includes key players such as Lotte Liquor, HiteJinro, Wine & More, and GS Retail
AI is playing a critical role in modernizing the wine industry-from personalized recommendations to optimized supply chains.
. AI-powered recommendation engines help consumers select wines based on taste preferences, food pairings, and past purchases
. Predictive analytics improve inventory management and reduce spoilage in wine retailing
. Virtual sommeliers and wine apps use AI to educate consumers and enhance discovery
. AI-driven logistics ensure optimal temperature and handling during distribution of premium winesKey Market Trends and Drivers
. Rising Wine Consumption Among Women and Millennials: Changing preferences and lifestyle shifts are leading to increased wine consumption in younger and female demographics
. Boom in Wine Subscription Services: Digital platforms are offering curated monthly wine boxes tailored to Korean palates
. Wine as a Lifestyle Statement: Wine is increasingly viewed as a symbol of sophistication and social status
. Growing Interest in Wine Tourism: Regional events, tastings, and vineyard experiences are increasing domestic exposure to wine
. Low-Alcohol and Functional Wines Gaining Traction: Korean consumers are embracing wellness-friendly wine optionsSouth Korea Wine Market Market Segmentation
Analysis by Product Type:
-
Still Wine
Sparkling Wine
Fortified Wine and Vermouth
Analysis by Color:
-
Red Wine
Rose Wine
White Wine
Analysis by Distribution Channel:
-
Off-Trade
-
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
Regional Analysis:
-
Seoul Capital Area
Yeongnam (Southeastern Region)
Honam (Southwestern Region)
Hoseo (Central Region)
Others
. June 2025: Lotte Liquor announced a partnership with a French winery to distribute exclusive Bordeaux wines in South Korea.
. February 2025: Wine & More expanded its retail footprint with 12 new stores focused on premium imported wines.
